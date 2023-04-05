Weather shortens annual Panther Relays

Siloam Springs' boys and girls track teams each finished third on Thursday in a weather-shortened Panther Relays held at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

The annual Siloam Springs varsity meet began at 3:30 p.m. and ran until a little after 6 p.m. when thunderstorms in the area cut it short after 11 girls events and 10 boys events.

Girls

Bentonville West won the girls meet with 120 points, followed by Rogers High 81, Siloam Springs 60, Van Buren 48, Gravette 44, Springdale High 32, Gentry 11, Shiloh Christian 9, Huntsville 6 and Don Tyson School of Innovation 5.

The Lady Panthers had a strong outing from junior Jeri Roy and senior Esther Norwood, who combined to score 49 of the Lady Panthers' 60 points.

"Jeri and Esther were and have been the standouts for the girls," said Siloam Springs girls track coach Sharon Jones. "Both scored well in all their events that they got to compete in. Jeri especially had breakthroughs in the 100 hurdles and triple jump."

Roy set a school record in the triple jump at 34 feet, 9.5 inches, breaking the mark of 34-9 previously set by Jael Harried in 2019. Norwood also did well in the triple jump with a mark of 34-2.5, finishing second.

Roy took first place in the long jump at 16 feet, 8.25 inches for Siloam Springs, while Esther Norwood placed third at 16-4.5. Both of those marks were personal records for Roy and Norwood.

"I am really proud of my jumpers Jeri and Esther," said Siloam Springs head boys coach Chuck Jones, who also works with all jumpers. "They work extremely hard. Hard work is usually rewarded, and it paid off with a school record and some medals."

Norwood finished fourth in the high jump at 4-8 while Roy was eighth at 4-4.

Roy placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.88 with Norwood in fifth at 18.30.

"Chuck and Ed Renfroe have been working on getting Jeri and Esther to three-step the hurdles," Sharon Jones said. "It's paid off."

Reese Sutulovich placed fifth in the discus with a personal record throw of 84-1, while Oneida Batres was eighth at 82-8, and Marlen Favela 15th at 67-6.

Sutulovich placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 28-8.5, while Batres was eleventh at 25-9.5 and Favela thirteenth at 24-6.

Avery Carter placed 14th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:53.36 with Estela Gonzalez 18th at 7:24.29.

The Lady Panthers' 4x200-meter relay team of Amy Blaha, Anahi Quinonez, Breanna Sanchez and Crystal Solarzano took fifth palce at 2:25.76.

Boys

Rogers finished first place in the boys meet with 95 points, followed by Bentonville West 76, Siloam Springs 50, Springdale High 47, Van Buren 38, Shiloh Christian 21, Gravette 18, Huntsville 14 and Gentry 13.

"We had several boys set personal records in some some very windy conditions," Chuck Jones said. "We were having a good day when the lightening set in, canceling the meet. The boys have been doing everything we have been asking them to do in practices. We are getting good results."

Anthony Cruz won first place in the pole vault with a personal record of 10 feet, while Levi Fox was second with a PR at 9-0.

Jonathon Graves placed fourth in the high jump with a personal record at 5-6, while Jack O'Brien was sixth at 5-6, Marcus Molina ninth at 5-4 and Fox tenth at 5-4, also a PR.

Silas Tugwell placed fourth in the triple jump at 40-4 with Mikey McKinley sixth at 39-9, O'Brien eighth at 38-3 (personal record) and Hargett fourteenth at 35-7.

Noah Race took fourth place in the discus at 119-5 with John Coffey eighth at 106-10, Jonathan Bishop eleventh at 100-3, Jason Courtney fifteenth at 92-3 and Drew Claborn twentieth at 76-9.

Graves placed seventh in the 100-meter dash with at 11.55 seconds, while Tugwell was tenth at 11.68, George Leroy nineteenth at 11.99, McKinley twenty-first at 12.01, Vernon twenty-seventh at 12.36, Courtney thirty-first at 12.93 and Claborn thirty-fourth at 14.35. Graves, Tugwell, Leroy, McKinley, Vernon, Courtney and Claborn all had personal records in the event.

Race placed eighth in the shot put at 38-0.5 with Bishop tenth at 37-6, Leroy fourteenth at 36-4 and Eli Free twenty-second at 29-7.5.

Eli Hargett finished fourteenth in the long jump with a personal record at 18-8.75, while Tugwell was fifteenth at 18-8.25, O'Brien sixteenth at 18-4.75, McKinley seventeenth at 18-3.5, Vernon twenty-second at 16-10.75.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Vernon, Hargett, O'Brien and Cooper Church took sixth place with a time of 1:41.79.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Wilson Cunningham, Fox, Cruz and Conner Mitchell placed fourth at 9:10.39.

"It was a good fourth place finish," Sharon Jones said. "The Rogers kid kicked past Conner on the last curve. We will make some changes in that lineup for this week. We came back to practice on Friday and ran most of the races we missed after the storm ended the meet early."

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers compete next at the Blackhawk Relays in Pea Ridge.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Jeri Roy takes a leap in the long jump Thursday, March 30, at the Panther Relays at Glenn W. Black Stadium in Siloam Springs. Roy finished first in the long jump and set a school record in the triple jump.

