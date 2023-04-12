Benton County releases request for ERA proposals

As part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Benton County has received $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to boost the supply of affordable housing under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Organizations may apply if they can demonstrate that their activities meet the following four core requirements for federal housing programs and project completion date of December 31, 2025:

Resident income restrictions (65% average median income or AMI)

The affordability period and related covenant requirements for assisted units (20+ years)

Tenant protections (Rental Stability)

Housing quality standards (Maintenance/Upkeep)

Applicants can go to the bentoncountyar.gov website and download a copy of the Request for Proposal packet at https://tinyurl.com/2p8a4yrc. Applicants have until Monday, May 3, at 4 p.m. to apply. Submissions should be mailed or hand-delivered to: Benton County Properties, Attn: Shannon Maki, 215 E. Central Ave, Room 304, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Once the application is completed, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring, Quorum Court Chairman Joel Jones, and Benton County Comptroller Deborah Fischer will review the applications for compliance. All compliant applications are requested to present to the Quorum Court in person. More guidance will be available to organizations and the public during this process.

What is Emergency Rental Assistance/Affordable Housing Project?

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, a part of the American Rescue Plan, delivers $350 billion to state, local, and Tribal governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipient governments have a once in a generation opportunity to invest these SLFRF dollars to boost the supply of affordable housing.

Under the program's final rule, "Development, repair, and operation of affordable housing and services or programs to in-crease long-term housing security" is an enumerated eligible use to response to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic on households and communities.

How does this impact Benton County?

Treasury funding will help fill gaps and expedite the construction of rehabilitation of thousands of affordable housing projects around Benton County that face funding gaps, in many cases due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the resulting economic challenges.

Under this program, the selected organization(s) will assist in the development, repair, and operation of affordable housing and services or programs to increase long-term housing security in Benton County

How can the public participate?

As always, these meetings are open to the public. Public comment will be taken in person or comments can be sent to [email protected] which goes to each member of the Quorum Court. More details will come from these meetings and will be communicated with the public and necessary entities as determined necessary.