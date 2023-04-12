City approves IRWP contract for kayak park

At the city board meeting on Tuesday, April 4, city directors approved a lease agreement between the city and the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) to help manage the City of Siloam Springs Kayak Park this summer.

The lease would have IRWP manage the park for a total of $58,984. IRWP would manage the park from sunrise to sunset Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from the beginning of May until either the end of August or Labor Day, said Parks and Recreation Manager Travis Chaney.

Changes to the kayak park

Other changes will include moving to a paid entry model for the times that IRWP manages the kayak park, Chaney said. The entry fee will be $10 per vehicle and will be payable through Apple Pay, Cash App and Google Pay, Chaney said.

From Monday through Thursday, the park will revert to city control and have free entry, Chaney said. The kayak park will also be free during the off-season, which begins after Labor Day and lasts until the following May, Chaney said.

IRWP will monitor entry and close the gate when the 100-space parking lot is full, Chaney said. IRWP would also process payments, maintain the restrooms and empty trash, Chaney said.

"We have the Siloam Springs Kayak Park south of town, which was constructed in 2014 through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation given to the city to manage," Chaney said. "Shortly upon opening, we discovered that lots of people, not just kayakers, loved the kayak park."

Chaney pulled up data of attendance from the kayak park for the previous year, which showed there were 6,000 people who were at the kayak park on July 4, 2022, and 57,000 visits to the kayak park during the previous summer, he said.

With only 100 parking spaces, many visitors have parked illegally on Fisher Ford Road, Chaney said.

The Siloam Springs Police Department has a memorandum of understanding with the Benton County Sheriff's department, which grants SSPD the authority to ticket illegally parked vehicles on Fisher Ford Road near the kayak park.

"The park was not designed to accommodate 6,000 people in one day safely," Chaney said. "I believe the size of the parking lot was designed to accommodate the number of people who could roughly recreate there safely without it being a dangerous situation or destroying park infrastructure."

The opinion of city staff is that the current management strategy needed to change and that a more active management approach is needed, Chaney said.

After looking at several models and discussing the matter with other stakeholders for the kayak park, city staff felt that bringing in a firm with experience to jump into this was the way to go, Chaney said.

The city issued several requests for proposals and after weeding through the proposals settled on IRWP, Chaney said.

Directors comments

Director Betsy Blair asked if the federal holidays like Independence Day and Memorial Day would also fall under the new strategy. Chaney said yes.

Director David Allen called the proposal "idiot proof" saying that this is what was needed to solve the problem.

"It's a beautiful place," Allen said. "We should protect it."

Allen then made the motion that the board approve the lease for $58,984, which was seconded by Director Lesa Rissler. Mayor Judy Nation asked if there was any discussion on the motion.

Director Carol Smiley said her granddaughter frequently used the kayak park the previous year and had a hard time getting her car out of the kayak park. Chaney asked if people had parked behind her.

Smiley wasn't sure exactly what her granddaughter meant but told her to look for a police officer to help. Smiley also asked about the general liability insurance.

Chaney asked IRWP Executive Director Leif Kindberg, who was in attendance at the meeting, to answer Smiley's question. Kindberg said the lease has a $3 million single occurrence policy and a $3 million aggregate policy.

"The RFP did stipulate that it was $500,000, but we we decided to to propose $3 million," Kindberg said.

Smiley also praised IRWP for providing a life jacket loaner program.

"I do think that I'd like to see life jackets," Smiley said. "Most people did not have a life jacket on. Even young children didn't have a life jacket on."

IRWP plans to purchase 305 life jackets fro public use, Chaney said. Director Mindy Hunt called it a great solution.

"It's great that people are wanting to use the park," Hunt said. "But it did become a bit of a problem in several areas."

Chaney said he wanted to start a campaign on social media and on the city's website to promote the plan. Allen finished the directors comments by saying that the IRWP has been a partner for the city with the proposal since the beginning and thanked Chaney for representing the city.

The directors then voted to approve the lease unanimously.

The city directors also heard and voted on the following items:

Presentations

Manna Center presentation.

Consent agenda

Approving the regular meeting minutes for the March 21 city board meeting.

Approving a dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 2002 South Mount Olive St.

Approving a dedication of utility easements for the 4000 block of Ridge Road.

Approving a Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 2000 block of Brashears Road.

Approving a budget amendment for a downtown fog seal and re-stripe in the amount of $48,507.

Approving a purchase for traffic signal equipment in the amount of $77,781.

Approving a purchase for additional police vehicles in the amount of $122,000.

Approving a budget amendment for an agreement for engineering services from Garver LLC in the amount of $589,041.

Approving the 2022 destruction affidavit.

Contracts and approval

Approving the city clerk salary adjustment.

Approving the acting city administrator salary adjustment.

Tabling a bond for acting city administrator.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-05 concerning amending the city municipal code for self-storage facilities on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-06 regarding the rezoning the 21000 block of South Arkansas Highway 16 from I-1 (Industrial) to P-D (Planned development) on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-07 concerning the annexation of 18.47 acres for 2270 Dawn Hill Road.

Resolutions

Approving Resolution 20-23 regarding a preliminary plat development permit for the Heritage Ranch Subdivision Phases four and five located at 2270 Dawn Hill Road.

Approving Resolution 21-23 concerning a significant development permit for the 3400 block of East Highway 412.

Staff reports

Retention and detention ponds.

Update on the FOIA statements made by Blake Jones.

January financials.

Acting administrator's report.