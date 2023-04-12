Electric department receives national recognition

The City of Siloam Springs Electric Department has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2022. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.

"We are proud to receive this recognition," Electric Director Phil Stokes said. "It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep the City of Siloam Springs powered."

APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service. Once per year, APPA's Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.

"It's encouraging to see year after year that public power's track record for providing highly reliable service is backed up by data," said Paul Zummo, APPA Director of Research and Development. "These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on. And these communities should be proud of their local power providers and appreciate the hard work that goes into earning this recognition."