Family medicine physician Crossett joins Northwest Health

Zachary Crossett, M.D., family medicine physician, joined the active medical staff at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, practicing at Siloam Springs Family Medicine. The clinic is located at 3721 Hwy. 412 E. in Siloam Springs and he is currently accepting new patients with same-day appointments available.

Dr. Crossett completed his graduate degree at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine in Little Rock and completed his residency at UAMS Northeast Family Medicine Residency in Jonesboro.

With a focus on treating the whole family from adults to infants, Dr. Crossett provides sick and well care including physicals, chronic disease management, flu care and shots, pediatric and adult health evaluations, treatment for colds and viral illnesses, vaccines and treatment for lacerations and sprains.

For more information, call (479) 215-3035 or visit https://bit.ly/Dr_Crossett.