HEALTHY LIVING: Put your best foot forward during Foot Health Awareness Month

April is Foot Health Awareness Month and Podiatrist Kory Miskin, D.P.M., encourages everyone to put their "best foot forward" by following a few simple healthy feet tips from Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville's Wound & Hyperbaric Center.

The majority of adults in the U.S. acknowledge they do not care for their feet as regularly as some other body parts, such as their heart or teeth. In fact, only 2 in 10 regularly give their foot health a great deal of thought. Because foot health can be an indicator for other health problems, it is important to take care of your feet each day.

"Because we have seen the effects of delayed care, we continually stress the importance of preventative measures," Dr. Miskin said. "Putting your 'best foot forward' means routine foot checks – especially for those with diabetes or other systemic diseases, like peripheral arterial disease (PAD)."

In addition to routine foot checks, the wound and hyperbaric center staff recommends everyone should:

Avoid walking barefoot.

Wear properly fitted shoes.

Keep toenails trimmed.

Wear socks or stockings with shoes.

Regularly wash feet with soap and warm water; rinse well and pat dry.

If a non-healing wound or ulcer on the feet is discovered, speak to your primary care provider or a podiatrist. Wound care may be needed.

Dr. Miskin specializes in diagnosing and treating injuries, diseases and other conditions of the feet, ankles and lower legs, and is accepting new patients at Bentonville, Siloam Springs and Springdale. Diabetic foot care and limb salvage are also specialties. Call (479) 553-2664 to schedule an appointment near you.

If wound care is needed, Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville's Wound & Hyperbaric Center treats all wounds with a comprehensive approach. For patients, that means faster healing times, increased mobility and decreased amputation rates – all leading to a better quality of life. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (479) 553-3100. A referral is not required