Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

John L. Smiley, Jr.

John L. Smiley, Jr., 66, of Rogers, Ark., died April 3, 2023, at Katherine's Place, in Fayetteville, Ark., under the care the Circle of Life staff.

He was born June 26, 1956, in La Mesa, Calif., to John L. Smiley, Sr., and Mary (Carlile) Smiley.

He moved to Siloam Springs in 1969. He graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1975.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Jean Smiley; maternal grandparents, Dr. Morton Carlile and Mary (Turner) Carlile; paternal grandparents, Thomas Barnett Smiley Sr. and Jean (Brown) Smiley. He was the great-grandson of John Brown, Sr., and Juanita (Arrington) Brown.

He is survived by his sister, Jill Smiley Dawdy, of Rogers.; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Sharon Marie Tracy

Sharon Marie Tracy, 60, of Huntsville, Ala., died Jan. 7, 2023.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1962, in Del Norte, Colo., to William Joseph Tracy and Patricia Delores Tracy.

She graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1980 and attended the University of Arkansas for two years before finishing her degree in Texas. She worked various jobs in the medical field and ended her career working as a home health care nurse.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her twin brother, Paul Michael Tracy.

She is survived by two sons, Matthew Lincoln and wife Kristina, of Houston, Texas, and Ryan Lincoln and wife Diana, of Anna, Texas; one daughter, Elizabeth Scarborough and husband Brad, of Allen, Texas; and three grandchildren; two brothers, Mark Tracy and wife Renee, of Ooltewah, Tenn., and Kevin Tracy and wife Michele, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; sister, Cathy Bolduc and husband Al, of Siloam Springs; several nieces, nephews, great nices and great nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Karolyn Faye Wesley

Karolyn Faye Wesley, 77, of Watts, Okla., died April 5, 2023, at Circle of Life in Springdale, Ark.

She was born July 9, 1945, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Elonzo (Jack) Wesley and Joyce (Garrett) Wesley.

She enjoyed spending time with her pugs, grandchildren and watching OU Sooners football games.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cynthia Wesley; and great-grandson, Kooper Davis.

She is survived by son, Johnny Thurman of Watts; daughter, Rosemary Sumner and fiancé Larry Philpott of Gentry, Ark.; son; Clay Thurman and wife Angela of Kansas, Okla.; sisters; Gwen Wesley of Watts, and Sue King and husband Wayne of Watts; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.