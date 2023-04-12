Junior high boys place third at Pea Ridge, girls fourth

The Siloam Springs junior high boys track team finished third at the Pea Ridge Junior High Blackhawk Relays on Tuesday, April 4, at Blackhawk Stadium in Pea Ridge.

Gravette won the boys meet with 122 points, while Farmington was second at 101.5, followed by Siloam Springs 100, Shiloh Christian 75, Bentonville Washington 63, Pea Ridge Red 57, Elkins 36.5, Prairie Grove 24, St. Vincent De Paul 22, Gentry 18, West Fork 17.5, Lifeway Christian 15.5, Greenland 5, Founders Classical Academy 3, St. Joseph 2 and Pea Ridge Black 1.

Corbin Allen took first place in the pole vault at 11 feet, 7 inches while Boone Eldridge was third at 9-6 and Coleman Wilcox tenth at 7-0.

Mason Short won the shot put with a throw of 44-7, with Nathaniel Haak thirty-fifth at 27-11.5.

Chance Cunningham finished first in the 1,600-meter run at 5 minutes, 4.96 seconds, with Gaige Thompson in fourth at 5:10.56 and Blake Kuykendall twenty-seventh at 5:54.37

Francisco Suarez placed third in the discus at 121-5 with Tolley Blanchard eighth at 107-4 and Short thirteenth at 96-0.

Cole Pittman placed third in the 200-meter dash at 26.24 while Wilcox was nineteenth at 28.61 and Ian Muangchanh twenty-first at 28.72.

Sebastian Romero placed fourth in the 800-meter run at 2:20.31 with Boone Eldridge tenth at 2:28.70 and Cooper Bunker sixteenth at 2:33.52.

Allen placed fifth in the triple jump at 35-3 with Landon Jenks fourteenth at 32-4 and Fredy Renderos seventeenth at 31-11.

Corbertt Stephenson took fifth in the 400-meter dash at 1:00.37 with Nathaniel Haak 18th at 1:04.83.

Pittman placed seventh in the 100-meter dash at 12.53 with Muangchanh fourteenth at 12.83 and Allen eighteenth at 12.98.

Pittman took eleventh in the long jump at 16-9, with Noah Palacio twenty-second at 15-7 and Ian Muangchanh twenty-ninth at 14-4.5.

Short was fifteenth in the high jump at 4-10.

Stelivan placed twenty-third in the 300-meter hurdles at 57.72.

Javone Stelivan took twenty-second in the 110-meter hurdles at 22.66 with Cooper Bunker twenty-seventh at 23.94

The 4x800-meter relay team took first place at 9:35.14.

The 4x100-meter relay team placed second at 49.87.

The 4x400-meter relay team placed first at 4:05.80.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed sixth at 1:47.68.

Girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls took fourth place at the meet.

Farmington finished first with 99 points, followed by Shiloh Christian 92.5, Pea Ridge Red 79, Siloam Springs 71, St. Vincent De Paul 60, Bentonville Washington 60, Gravette 59, Prairie Grove 46.5, St. Joseph Catholic 41, Founders Classical 17, West Fork 13, Elkins 10, Pea Ridge White 8, Haas Hall Bentonville 5 and Greenland 2.

Madelyn Mehlburger won the discus with a throw of 85-4 with Lola Kirby second at 72-9 and Hailey Janes third at 71-4.

Mehlburger took first place in the shot put at 36-1 with Kirby third at 31-5 and Janes eleventh at 26-4.

Addison Harris placed first in the 200-meter dash at 28.84 with Phoenyx Fuson in sixteenth at 31.29 and Tyra Mason twenty-ninth at 34.63.

Harris placed third in the 400-meter dash at 1:07.34 with Venessa Rios seventeenth at 1:16.02 and Finley Carey twenty-second at 1:21.74.

Harris placed fifth in the long jump at 14-0.5, while Brayleigh Scarberough was thirty-first at 10-7.5.

Harris placed sixth in the triple jump at 30-5.5, while Brayleigh Scarberough was nineteenth at 25-2 and Phoenyx Fuson twenty-second at 24-4.

Harris was seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.89 with Ava Scarberough eleventh at 14.41.

Sawyer Smith took ninth in the pole vault at 6-6

Tyra Mason placed fifteenth in the 100-meter hurdles at 21.06, with Fe Moreno twenty-second at 22.05

Carey placed nineteenth in the high jump at 3-10.

Sara Bishop placed nineteenth in the 800-meter run at 3:10.65.

Fe Moreno placed twentieth in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:10.96.

Presley LaBeff took twenty-sixth in the 1,600-meter run at 7:02.95.

The 4x800-meter relay team finished sixth at 13:04.31.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished eleventh at 1:01.75

The 4x400-meter relay team finished seventh at 5:33.96.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed eighth at 2:11.39.