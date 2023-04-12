LETTER: Righteous Lot?

Righteous Lot?

Genesis Chapter 19: God was about to destroy the city of Sodom but he sent two angels (men) to lead Lot and his family to safety. The men were staying the night in Lot's house.

Verse 4, "all the men from every part of the city of Sodom -- both young and old -- surrounded the house." They demanded that Lot bring the men out so they could have sex with them. But Lot told them not to do such a wicked thing and offered to give them his two virgin daughters for the night to do with as they pleased instead.

Consider a few excerpts from commentaries: Ellicott's, ". . this proposal was not viewed in old time with the horror which it seems to deserve." Benson, "I have two daughters -- This was unadvisedly and unjustifiably offered." Matthew Poole's, "A most imprudent and sinful motion, whereby he yielded to one sin to prevent another, contrary to Romans 3:8, and exposed his daughters' chastity, which he was obliged to preserve."

This excerpt from the Cambridge Bible for Schools and Colleges says it best, "Lot's proposal, so atrocious in our ears, is due not so much to the weakness of the man as to the terribly low estimate of womanhood which prevailed at that time."

Unfortunately, "the terribly low estimate of womanhood" still prevails throughout the Bible, just like it has since the Bible was written several thousand years ago by ultra-conservative men, claiming to speak for God.

God inspired the author of Ecclesiastes 7:20 to write. "Indeed, there is no one on earth who is righteous, no one who does what is right and never sins."

Then God inspired Paul to regurgitate the same, ""There is no one righteous, not even one." Except Righteous Lot! Lot was the only righteous man in Sodom but, more than that, he was the only righteous man on the face of the earth.

He inspired Peter to write, ".. he rescued Lot, a righteous man," then in verse 8, "(for that righteous man, living among them day after day, was tormented in his righteous soul by the lawless deeds he saw and heard)."

God had to rescue Lot and his family, not because they were imprisoned in Sodom, but because Lot just did not have enough common sense to move to the nearby town of Zoar on his own!

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs