LETTER: Still looking for answers

Still looking for answers

Mr. Patterson's letter to the Herald-Leader editor last week showed good character and class. He avoided incriminations. He thanked the screening committee for recommending him. He thanked the city board of 2014 for giving him a chance to serve us as city administrator. He thanked the excellent city employees who worked with him and recognized their contributions. He believed he had served the city to the best of his ability and left the city in better shape than he had inherited. He wished the city well.

He did note that he had been fired "without cause" and listed the things he had not been accused of. He assumed he was fired because the voting majority of the city board were "looking for different leadership."

This raises several questions.

While Mr. Patterson was fired "without cause," he was not fired without a reason. What was the reason the voting majority fired him? Please inform us.

If the voting majority of the city board wants to take the city in a different direction, what is that direction they want to take us? Please tell us of your intentions.

If good character, class and competence is not what they are looking for in a city administrator, what are they looking for?

George Benjamin,

Siloam Springs