Main Street invites artists for Downtown Then & Now project

CALL FOR ARTISTS!

Historic Building Registry Project Downtown Then & Now

Artwork Creation and Promotion Artwork

Main Streets Siloam Springs invites artists to submit proposals for 2D or 3D projects that celebrate and help to promote the Downtown Then & Now Project. The project aims to highlight user engagement with the historic buildings registered in the Main Street Siloam Springs Historic Building Registry and the Then & Now online tool.

Main Street Siloam Springs Historic Building Registry Project, Downtown Then & Now, is an initiative of the organization to identify, document and preserve the historic buildings located in the downtown area. The project aims to preserve the unique character of the downtown area, which has evolved over the years. Unveiled in 2020, the Downtown Then & Now project was awarded the Arkansas Preservation Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education Award by Preserve Arkansas. This interactive tool can be found at mainstreetsiloam.org/then-and-now.

Main Street says its hope is to install a vibrant, eye-catching piece that encourages visitors to appreciate the unique charm of Siloam Springs and support local businesses in the area and promote the Downtown Then & Now Project.

For more information and to apply, visit mainstreetsiloam.org/call_for_artists