Northeast Tech hosts community awareness event

KANSAS, Okla. -- Northeast Technical Institute hosted a community awareness event on Monday, April 3 at its Kansas, Okla., campus.

The event focused on weather safety as well as spotter training. Ed Calianese, the warning coordination meteorologist from the National Weather Service's Tulsa, Okla., office served as moderator of the event.

This is the first time Northeast Tech has hosted Calianese and the National Weather Service, according to Michelle Ferranti, the adult education director for the Kansas campus.

The program

Calianese began by giving some background on the National Weather Service and how it provides forecasts and warnings for the protection of life. After the background, Calianese spoke about the three major weather dangers: Flash floods, lightning and tornadoes.

He spoke about how tornado season lasts from mid-February to mid-July. Calianese then explained the different categories of tornadoes and how it is important to develop a plan and to practice it.

Calianese spoke about how the National Weather Service relies on radar and spotters and showed the audience how to submit information on the NWS's webpage. He also told the audience what to report when submitting information to the NWS.

Then Calianese spoke about the types of storms that occur: Single-cell, multi-cell and super-cell storms and described the conditions that result in each of the storms before presenting contact information on where to report severe weather.

Audience feedback

Lacie Burnett, who works at Oaks Indian Mission School, in Oaks, Okla., said she and a few other workers came up to take the seminar in order to be prepared to help the kids in case severe weather hits the school.

Mike Belford said he has had a good interest in weather and is has also served as a spotter in central and southwest Oklahoma and central Kansas before moving to northeast Oklahoma.

Belford attended the seminar and found it very informative. Jim Markle, another spotter from Pryor, Okla., also had good things to say about the program.

"This is the type of class that you should do every year," Markle said.