On Tap

by Graham Thomas | April 12, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Siloam Springs JV at Gravette^3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Elkins^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Siloam Springs at Van Buren Relays^3:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Alma^5:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Alma^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

at Van Buren

Siloam Springs 8th, 9th at 5A-West^TBA

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader.

Print Headline: On Tap

