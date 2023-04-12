OPINION: Shakespeare — a vanishing treasure

When Abraham Lincoln was returning from a trip to the South in early April 1865, he read passages in Shakespeare's "Macbeth." The Civil War was almost over, as was his life. The war's carnage had been massive and the country had been unalterably changed, though it wasn't clear how. Lincoln's thoughts were turning to reconstruction. The war's toll on him, etched into his face, had been acute. He didn't read "Macbeth" to be diverted or entertained. Of all Shakespeare's plays, it's among the darkest. He read "Macbeth" for insight.

Lincoln was attracted to Shakespeare's plays, especially the tragedies and histories, because he was deep in soul and mind. Reading and reflecting on Shakespeare made him deeper. On his return trip from Virginia, Shakespeare was to him less a writer and more a friend and counselor. A report from one who was with Lincoln at the time indicates that Lincoln was relating scenes in "Macbeth" to his own situation.

Among the very few Germans who raised a hand against the Nazi regime was Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Like Lincoln, Bonhoeffer knew that Shakespeare's characters are all around us, often no further away than the nearest mirror.

If we were to write a list of our educational system's many betrayals, near the top would be allowing the works of Shakespeare to fall into supposed irrelevance. Shakespeare has nearly vanished from school curricula. He has hardly any place at the local university.

But the few who have not only read Shakespeare but allowed themselves to be instructed by him know that he is anything but irrelevant. Whatever he saw, he saw deeply. So far as we know, he never served in combat. Yet his reflections on war in "Henry V" are right on target. So far as we know, he never held political power. Yet his understanding of what power does to people is profound. Like the eyeless character Gloucester in "King Lear," Shakespeare felt the world more than he looked at it.

On the one hand, it's tragic that so few young people are no longer exposed to Shakespeare. A glance at any primer from the 1920s will reveal that 12-year-olds once knew more Shakespeare than most people with doctorate degrees do now. At the same time, there is some mercy in knowing that his works aren't being subjected to the self-serving critiques of political activists and third-rate "scholars" who couldn't say in 300 pages what he could in three lines.

These thoughts have been coming to me as I've been rereading some of his plays, beginning with "Macbeth" and "Richard II." Next up is either "Hamlet" or "Richard III." It always astonishes me how apt Shakespeare's insights are. If I want commentary on today's news, I can read the offerings of political pundits, which will be of little value tomorrow. Or I can read the timeless reflections of one of the greatest geniuses ever to walk this bleeding earth. It's an easy call.

When I think of our political class, of the administrative climbers who attract students to universities by presenting them as year-round summer camps, of the ideologues who ruin everything, of the cowards who beset us on every side, it's hard not to feel that hope is running out. But there is some comfort in knowing that Shakespeare saw all such things too. Not in particular but in general. Because underlying everything is human nature, which doesn't change. And if anyone grasped the complexities of human nature, Shakespeare did.

As I sit in my home office reading and learning from Shakespeare, I wonder if I feel like those who fled the crumbling Roman Empire in the early fifth century, bringing with them the books that barbarians were happy to burn and everyone else was happy to ignore, perhaps because they were "too hard." These refugees created small pockets of light in a crumbled world, where books were stored until a time, nearly a thousand years later, when a critical mass of people would realize that the loss of Aristotle and Socrates and Plutarch had been the loss of something invaluable.

I read Shakespeare, I relate his reflections to the news of the day, I wonder at his brilliance and I think of what good fortune it is to spend time with him.

And then I realize there's no one to share it with. This priceless treasure is slipping into the dark.

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and works on numerous educational projects, including "War and Life: Discussions with Veterans," which can be found at https://warandlifediscussions.weebly.com/. The opinions expressed are those of the author.