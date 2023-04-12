OPINION: Wrapping up March Madness

Another college basketball season is in the books, capped by what is accurately called "March Madness." The NCAA men's and women's tournaments had a lot of surprises and at the same time were predictable as well. And though my brackets turned into dumpster fires early on, the tournaments were engaging and enjoyable.

In the men's division, UConn dominated the competition throughout the tournament. That the Huskies would be unassailable from the moment they stepped on the floor in the first round was a bit of a surprise. But they clearly peaked at the right time, an objective that every other team in the tournament tries to reach. Some do. Many don't.

In the women's division, LSU proved its bona fides as the best in the land by defeating an upstart Iowa in the final. The Tigers were convincing, earning the crown that many expected to be taken by South Carolina. But South Carolina wasn't in the final, because...Iowa.

Yeah, let's talk about that a bit. The discussions surrounding that game may have been more interesting than the ones surrounding the final.

A few days before the Final Four matchup between South Carolina and Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bruder said someone described rebounding against South Carolina to her as "going to a bar fight." Whatever else she was saying, the point she was making was that the Gamecocks played a very intensely physical style of basketball. She was simply making the point in an "old school" kind of way.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley apparently didn't appreciate "old school" descriptions of her team's physicality. After the game, which Iowa won, Staley had this to say: "We're not bar fighters. We're not thugs. We're not monkeys. We're not street fighters. I do think that that's sometimes brought into the game and it hurts."

Translation: "Some folks hurt our feelings."

When I hear someone like Staley get triggered, I fondly remember one of my favorite basketball coaches of all time, Nolan Richardson. Richardson took an Arkansas program whose foundation had been laid by Eddie Sutton and turned it into a national powerhouse.

There was a time when critics of Richardson's style would use derogatory terms to describe it as well. I believe one of the terms was "street ball."

Now I don't remember exactly how Richardson responded, but it would have sounded something like this: "Street ball? Heck, yeah." (He would not have said "heck".) "We're gonna harass you from endline to endline for 40 minutes, so you better cinch up your shorts." (He would not have said "shorts".) "You better come ready to play street ball, or we're gonna embarrass and humiliate you."

In other words, Nolan Richardson not only acknowledged the demeaning term used to describe his style of basketball, he appropriated it. Now that's my kind of coach.

Full disclosure. Later on Staley had this to say: "You may not like how we play the game...That's the way we play...That's the way I coach...I'm not changing."

I wouldn't have it any other way.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.