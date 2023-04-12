OPINION: Wynne has strong, local leaders to ‘find the way back’

In Arkansas, there are few strangers to the forces of nature -- like tornadoes -- that can indeed change a city's future.

I was 19, on March 28, 1975, the spring the last major killer tornado struck my Bradley County hometown of Warren. Home for the Easter holiday, from Henderson State College and the end of basketball season, a sport I covered for the campus newspaper, the local daily and a trio of other newspapers.

I wasn't looking for a news story that day, yet 36 hours later I had a guest byline on The Arkansas Gazette's front page.

That storm, even today, 48 years later, has a lasting impact on Warren.

On Friday, March 31, both the capital city of Little Rock, the state's largest city (and several of its suburbs) and the city of Wynne, were impacted by tornadoes.

I give all this as prior context, remembering the two years I spent in Wynne, along Falls Boulevard, editing the Wynne Progress.

As the news reports came rolling in and the storm's path in Wynne was defined as having hit the high school, I knew there was a large part of the mainstream churches, businesses and several neighborhoods of older, stately homes impacted by the storm.

It was, oh so, wise thinking on the part of the school officials; dismissing school early saved, no doubt, many lives.

But like in all such storms, once the initial impact has been seen, one wonders how the city, county and area will "come back."

I can tell you it is not as easy as just cutting up the downed trees, clearing the streets, establishing the utilities and rallying volunteers up and down the state to drop in and help for a day or two or a week or so.

It takes work, hard work from the elected officials, locally and statewide, to get the job done on many levels most cannot imagine.

Our governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a newcomer to touring storm damaged areas, did appear, tour and speak in both locales, with a strong message of "recovery and hope."

She did not waste time getting federal officials (of the opposite political party) to grant a disaster declaration. In all reality the kind of federal, state, local aid in such a natural disaster, should not be about party lines and ideology, but about assistance.

In the TV station feeds touring Wynne, I could not help but look for hometown state Senator Ronald Caldwell, a long-time friend. Caldwell grew up in Wynne, graduated from Wynne High, as did his spouse, Brenda, and their two children, Corey and Mary Ann, and one day as will the Caldwell's grandchildren. They own businesses and professional associations there and are a part of this close-knit community.

Senator Caldwell has been recognized as one of the "state's top 40 influential people" in politics, not because of any firebrand of legislation. No, it is his quiet influence for policy and budget matters that makes sure government runs on time, has adequate funds and a sound policy for helping Arkansans that the legislation is meant to help.

He has the assistance of local state Representative Steve Hollowell, a strong Cross County judge, Lynn Blake, and the Wynne mayor, Jennifer Hobbs. A dual slate of city council and quorum court members will also be asked to pull on the same rope for reviving this city and county seat.

All these civic leaders, and others, will be busy these next few months (if not years) to revive the city with a slogan: "The City With A Smile."

Already appearing at the destruction site have been our two United States Senators, the First District Congressman, our governor and other politicians.

Destroyed at Wynne is the high school. So is the city's wastewater treatment facility. And so are other significant pieces of the infrastructure for this community to survive.

Many hands will make the work lighter.

But as always a calm and steady hand is needed at the wheel.

That is why, Mr. and Mrs. Voter, it is so important to elect strong, community minded leaders to all levels of government.

When disaster strikes, you need elected leaders ready for hard work, integrity and a true sense of community.

They got that in Wynne. Yes, they do.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.