Public packs board meeting for second consecutive meeting

Members of the public packed the city boardroom for a second city board meeting on Tuesday, April 4, to discuss the termination of former City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

The public comment portion began by an address by Mayor Judy Nation, who brought up an audience member at the previous city board meeting on March 21, who yielded the balance of her time to her husband so he would have more time to speak, and told the audience this will not be allowed at this meeting.

"That three-minute time period is for an individual to be able to speak up to three minutes," Nation said. "It is not a time that you can yield or give away to someone else."

Nation did say, if a speaker requests, the board may grant them additional time to speak but would then have to do it for all speakers. She also said, due to possible tornadoes, the audience will be allowed to ride out the severe weather in the lower level of City Hall.

The first four speakers spoke about topics unrelated to Patterson. Arthur Hulbert, the president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, gave his monthly report of chamber activities; B.J. Johnston discussed Mark 4:35 and advised the audience to ride out the storms of life with Jesus.

Jody Higgenbotham spoke about the removal of a raw sewage clean out cap and the contamination of human waste in her backyard and that of a neighbor. James McGuirk then spoke about drainage issues on his property.

The next speaker then spoke about Patterson's termination. Doyle Carroll began by reading a statement that was made by a speaker at the previous meeting, who said the firing of Patterson had the appearance of a pre-meditated and pre-planned move that will not allow public discussion.

Carroll also said one director alluded to the fact that there were some issues involved in the termination of Patterson.

"If those issues were relating to management of our city," Carroll said, "then they need to be finding themselves in this venue rather than over a cup of coffee in an unknown place."

After Carroll spoke, former planning commissioner Bryan McKenzie spoke. He said, like his friend Casey Letellier, McKenzie also missed boring city board meetings. McKenzie said those meetings were boring because the citizens trusted the legislature to act with honor and integrity and to bring the citizens the facts.

McKenzie said he and other speakers followed the advice of Tim Estes, who spoke at the previous city board meeting, and advocated for mutual respect, saying that the community is watching.

"And what we've seen from the public is acting with honor and integrity," McKenzie said. "What we have not seen is the same actions from some members of the board. There has been a pattern of language, particularly from some directors, personal attacks, lies, gas-lighting and mendacity against certain citizens of this city."

McKenzie said he would ask that the directors would remember they are in a position of trust and should act with integrity and not use lies to direct personal attacks.

McKenzie then singled out Director David Allen, saying that Allen has bullied members of the city. Allen called for a point of order, signaling the end of the discussion, and Nation reminded McKenzie that speakers are not to direct comments to the directors but to the mayor.

In response, McKenzie did not mention any more names of city directors but said they have bullied members of the public and should either resign or be recalled.

Kelsey Howard then spoke. Howard said she was grateful for all of the directors who take the time to research and prepare for city board meetings and the decisions they make. Howard also said the residents rely on the information the directors provide.

"In these meetings, however, civic engagement becomes that much more challenging when board members present and spread inaccurate and misleading information," Howard said.

Howard said she spoke to many residents, especially after Allen's director's report at the March 21 meeting, were left feeling unsettled and confused and dozens of citizens who have since begun to research Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests as well as contacting officials statewide and consulting the Arkansas Municipal League.

Matt Feyerabend spoke next. He began by mentioning that Allen had made statements that Feyerabend said were false. Feyerabend said during the special meeting on March 13 that Steve Beers was a city director when he sat on the steering committee that hired Patterson.

Feyerabend said that City Clerk Renea Ellis came back with information that showed Beers was not a city director at the time.

Nation asked that Feyerabend not name directors. Feyerabend countered that the directors can name citizens in their comments. Nation said she was also asking the directors to be considerate and not name citizens directly.

Feyerabend also said the same city director said not all board members gave Patterson glowing reviews and claimed he had personally put things in the reviews that got completely ignored.

When Feyerabend and others contacted the city for the reviews, they were told they could not release those reviews because nothing placed in those reviews related to the firing of Patterson.

"What we have is a concerted, consistent effort to mislead the public on what the truth is," Feyerabend said. "I think you guys can see where that research has led that director and how that leads to consistent misinforming of the public."

Jordan Howard then spoke about how in addition to the tone being misleading it was also dismissive and patronizing.

Jordan Howard said he spoke to and heard of many people who work with the city or for the city, have a small business and prominent role in the community who agree with the recall but are afraid to get involved because they are afraid of repercussions.

He cited Patterson's termination without cause despite an excellent performance.

"As free Americans in the 21st century, we cannot and will not allow ourselves to be led by fear and intimidation," Jordan Howard said. "A citizen in democracy should always feel free to say when they think their elected representatives have done a bad job. Remember, they work for us."

Letellier then spoke echoing the same things Feyerabend and Jordan Howard said and urged citizens to go to Unite Siloam and sign the petition.

The last person to speak was Rebekah Wyatt. She said the city did not have what she would consider a democratic leadership, and she doesn't want one person to hire and fire so many people without the board's consent.

Wyatt said she would not sign the petition and thanked the board for firing Patterson as well as thanking them for checking their facts.

She also said that four of the seven board members did vote for the termination of Patterson and a fifth said he was fired for cause. During the previous meeting, Director Betsy Blair, one of the four directors who voted to terminate Patterson, said she voted to terminate with cause.

"I just thank you for representing us," Wyatt said. "And I really want to live in peace. I want God to bless our town and I just ask people to pray."

During the directors reports, Allen did apologize for saying that Director Lesa Rissler did not apply for the city administrator's position in 2014 when Patterson was hired. Rissler applied for the position in 2014 under her former married name Brosch.

Allen said he checked with the city and was told there were no records of her having done so and no applications were on file and he even asked Rissler's husband John as well as a close mutual friend who said she did not think she had.

"I made my judgment based upon believing what I'm told from people that I trust, as most of us do," Allen said.