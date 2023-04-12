Right Choice offers lawn care tips for 2023

Spring means it is the start of mowing season and Right Choice Outdoor Products has provided tips for those willing to start a lawn this season.

Right Choice staff offered lawn care tips for the season as well as discussing what the most popular mower and trends are for 2023.

Tips

Sales Manager Jake Beasley began by offering tips for those who are starting from scratch with their lawn.

"The first first order of business is going to be to tame the weeds that are already there," Beasley said. "There are several ways that you can go about that. You can get just a kind of a generic like a generic herbicide and pre-emergent weed killer. You can get those at your local hardware store like Lowe's or Home Depot, places like that."

If the yard is in bad shape the first thing that will need to be done is to get all of the junk off the top of the yard, Beasley said. Items considered to be junk would be left over fall debris or anything else that needs to come off before getting any type of chemicals, Beasley said.

When starting a lawn the type of grass planted is also important to consider, Beasley said. Bermuda grass is going to be the best grass since it is considered to be native, Beasley said. He also recommended Fescue and Zoysia grasses for planting in the Siloam Springs area.

Trends

Beasley said for the last couple of years the trend for lawn care has been DIY lawn care.

"(Lawns) were always treated by a large company, a GreenUp or, some of those bigger, bigger kind of companies," Beasley said. "It seems like more and more the last couple of years, people have been starting to kind of do their own stuff and they've been successful with it."

DIY projects involve not only knowing what to do but also what not to do. Beasley said people who plan to start their lawn need to be careful not to overtreat their lawns.

"You can really easily hurt a lawn ... if you put way too much chemical down on it," Beasley said. "You (also) don't want to overwater (your lawn)."

When it comes to purchasing a mower, the current most popular mowers for residential lawns have been part of the Spartan series, Beasley said.

Beasley didn't say which Spartan model was the most popular but said their popularity stems from the fact that they are compact mowers as well as it is one of the heaviest mowers built.

Doing it better

Right Choice Outdoor Products has been operating since 2018, said owner Dave Johnson. Every mower purchased will be pre-inspected and put together, Johnson said. Right Choice will also give customers a full tank of fuel when they purchase a mower, Johnson said.

The company also offers full service and parts for any mower purchased and Right Choice will work on everything that goes with that, Johnson said.

"You tell me what that what another store does better than us and I'll figure out a way to do it better than them," Johnson said.

Right Choice also has Derek Adams on staff, who is a 10-year gold certified technician who can work on different brands like Briggs, Kohler and Stratton Kawasaki, Johnson said.

Johnson said he grew up mowing lawns and even had a little push mower as a child. Johnson's first job was mowing lawns and Right Choice has many mechanics who have a profound understanding of engines and lawn care, Johnson said.

The last thing Johnson said was that even though Right Choice is fairly new, the location was home to Fagan's Crossroads which sold mowers for 30 years.

Johnson is still friends with Lloyd and Barbara Fagan and had lunch with them recently, he said.