Rivalry renewed

Siloam Springs' girls soccer team has faced Harrison several times over the last few years but not since the spring of 2017 has the matchup been a conference game.

If the Lady Panthers had any doubts or questions about the intensity of the rivalry, they were answered on Thursday, April 6.

Ellen Slater's goal with 17 minutes, 13 seconds remaining gave Siloam Springs the winning edge in a hard-fought, back-and-forth 3-2 victory over the Lady Goblins in a 5A-West Conference match at Panther Stadium.

"The rivalry between Siloam and Harrison used to be huge and I think the kids don't see that as much as some of us who have been around for a long time," said SSHS girls coach Abby Jones, who played in the rivalry for Siloam Springs in the mid-2000s. "I talked to them about that before the game (Thursday). We used to have shirts that said 'My two favorite teams are Siloam and anyone who beats Harrison.' And, the rivalry is real and I think it's back. Them being in the 4A (the last few years) and us being in 5A, I think that's lost some of its power but now that they're back in our conference, these girls are going to realize, this is a rivalry."

The win Thursday against the Goblins, plus Harrison's 5-2 victory over Russellville on Friday, moved Siloam Springs (8-2-2, 6-0-1 5A-West) into sole possession of first place in league play. Harrison (8-3-1, 5-1) and Russellville (8-1-2, 4-1-1) are close behind in second and third place, respectively.

That Thursday's game ended up being a battle was no surprise to longtime Harrison head coach Chris Pratt.

"I knew it would be," Pratt said. "They're a good team. We're a good team. Hopefully when we play them at our place, we'll get the W there."

The rematch will be at Harrison in the final game of the regular season on May 5.

Siloam Springs took a 1-0 lead with 23:49 remaining in the first half with Jetta Broquard's thirteenth goal of the season, which was assisted by Vanessa Frias.

Harrison came right back before halftime when Claire Barger, a John Brown basketball signee, found an open Rylee Myers with a goal with 7:04 remaining to send the game into halftime tied 1-1.

Siloam Springs took a 2-1 with 31:54 left in the second half on a penalty kick by Clara Church.

Harrison appeared to have quickly answered with a goal but it was waved off to an offside call. But the Lady Goblins were undaunted and quickly sliced through the Lady Panthers defense for a game-tying goal by Barger with 25:41 remaining.

The game remained tied until Slater's late goal put Siloam Springs in front for good.

Jones said it was good to see Siloam Springs respond after each Harrison goal and also complimented the Lady Goblins' fight.

"I mean credit to Harrison because they did the same," Jones said. "Every goal we scored they answered well. But I think we did a great job of never letting off, just keeping our foot on the pedal. We answered every one of their goals, kept the lead the majority of the game and then ended it with a W."

Jones continued, "We talked just how about this is great. A lot of what we do is to prepare for that final game in May. We want to enjoy the journey. We want to soak up nights like tonight, enjoy the win and fight for more of them. They've got the taste."

Both coaches said the close game will benefit each team going down the stretch and into the playoffs.

"I just like the heart of our girls," Jones said. "We fought for it. We wanted it. We talked about how fun it is to win games 10-0 but winning games like this is so much more exciting. We like going into battle against teams and getting better."

Said Pratt, "State tournament looks a little different for us. Instead of four to five good teams (in 4A), there's 15 good teams. During the season you've got to play these kind of games."

Siloam Springs 10, Van Buren 0

The Lady Panthers picked up a 10-0 victory at Van Buren on Tuesday, April 4.

Mesa Broquard had three goals and two assists, while Jetta Broquard had a goal and two assists.

Clara Church and Isabella Anglin-Rovira each had a goal and an assist.

Ariella Vogus, Addison Pilcher, Chaney Stanaland and Anna Wleklinski each had goals, while Ellen Slater and Abby Ballesteros each had assists.

Up next

Siloam Springs was scheduled to host Fayetteville on Tuesday night at Panther Stadium. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers are back in action at Mountain Home on Friday.