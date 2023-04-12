Seventh grade boys finish second at Greenwood

The Siloam Springs seventh grade boys track team finished second overall at the Greenwood Seventh Grade Relays on Monday, April 3, in Greenwood.

Van Buren Northridge finished first with 194 points, while Siloam Springs was second at 104, followed by Alma 88, Greenwood 87, Shiloh Christian 84, Van Buren Butterfield 80 and Fort Smith Trinity 5.

Jett Briles won the 200-meter dash at 26.09 with Kaiden Allen fifth at 28.28 and Golding eighth at 29.64.

Cale Sutulovich won the discus with a throw of 104-3 with Jayden Coleman sixth at 66-4 and Joseph Curoso seventh at 65-2.

Sutulovich placed second in the shot put at 35-3 while Coleman was eighth at 27-2 and Silas Brewer thirteenth at 22-5.

Landon Golding finished second in the 100-meter dash at 12.99 with Marcus Smith tenth at 13.81 and Allen eleventh at 13.90.

Kobe Rogers took second in the pole vault at 7-0.

Marcus Smith finished third in the high jump at 5-2 with Golding fourth at 5-0.

River Hall placed third in the 1,600-meter run at 6:02.50.

Hall finished fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:47.17.

Brady Smith took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.94.

Golding finished sixth in the long jump at 15-6.5 with Briles thirteenth at 13-8.

Allen took ninth in the triple jump at 30-6.5.

Oliver Posey finished 17th in the 400-meter dash at 1:24.08 with Gabe Stephens eighteenth at 1:26.17.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Briles, Marcus Smith, Allen and Coleman placed fifth at 54.78.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Julies Corder, Braxton Russell, Brady Smith and Coleman finished fourth at 1:57.67.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Briles, Marcus Smith, Rogers and Allen took second at 4:32.28.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Corder, Russell, Brady Smith and Coleman finished fourth at 12:06.62.

Girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls finished seventh overall.

Shiloh Christian won the meet with 125 points, followed by Van Buren Northridge 124, Greenwood 103, Van Buren Butterfield 92, Alma 89, Fort Smith Trinity 70 and Siloam Springs 33.

Natalie Hall placed second in the high jump at 4-7.

Natalie Nichols finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 7:16.01 with Amelia Thomas fifth at 7:28.54 and Anne Claborn seventh at 7:38.91.

Nichols placed seventh in the 800-meter run at 3:21.64.

Kendall Carver finished ninth in the discus at 41-0.

Thomas finished 10th in the triple jump at 23-2.

Hall finished 11th in the 100-meter dash at 15.72, while Jaelyn Baum was 15th at 16.24 and Lauren Hiliker 16th at 16.45.

Hall placed 12th in the 200-meter dash at 35.04 with Avery Carter 14th at 36.44 and Ma'Kaylon Collins 15th at 39.17.

Carver finished 12th in the 400-meter dash at 1:25.47, with Sidney Burns in 15th at 1:40.72.

Hiliker took 13th in the long jump at 11-1, while Rivir Wadsworth was 15th at 10-9.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Hiliker, Hall, Wadsworth and Baum took seventh at 1:02.72.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Collins, Baum, Carter and Hall finished sixth at 2:15.20.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Baum, Hall, Carver and Hiliker placed seventh at 6:20.14.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Collins, Baum, Carver and Hall finished fourth at 13:40.80.