Siloam Springs man pleads in assault case

FARMINGTON -- In a plea bargain, a Siloam Springs man arrested by Farmington police on March 5, 2020, in connection with rape has been found guilty of sexual assault second degree and sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, according to court documents.

Records show that Anthony Patrick Fine, who is in Washington County Detention Center, will have to serve 15 years with five years suspended. When he is released, he will have to register as a sexual offender. The plea bargain was filed with Washington County Circuit Court on March 31.

Fine was arrested following an investigation of a sexual assault report from a Farmington woman who said she initially consented to two types of sex but told Fine "no" to a third type of sex, according to the preliminary police report. The report said victim reported that Fine held her down and forced himself on her.