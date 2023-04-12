SSHS baseball team loses at Farmington

The Siloam Springs baseball team dropped an 8-4 nonconference loss at Farmington on Thursday, April 6.

The Panthers got off to a strong start, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, but Farmington answered with six runs in the first and added two more in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead.

The Panthers got another run back in the sixth.

All of Siloam Springs' runs in the first inning came after two were out. Landon Fain was hit by a a pitch and Braxton Majors walked and Andrew Pilcher reached on an error to score one run.

Nolan Wills walked to load the bases and Blake Beckett reached on an error to score a run. Alec Pearson then walked to score another run to go up 3-0.

The Cardinals scored six runs in the bottom of the first aided by four hit batters, two walks, two hits and an error.

Wills finished with two of Siloam Springs' four hits, while Fain had a hit and RBI.

Pilcher, Majors, Jonathan Hyde and Josiah Thompson all scored runs for Siloam Springs (2-10-1).

Andrew Elkins started the game and took the loss while Spencer Stephenson, Bode Butler and Ryder Winfrey all pitched.

Overall, Siloam Springs pitching had six hit batters and four walks while striking out seven and giving up three hits.

Zane Schmitt led Farmington (6-5) with two hits and two RBIs.

The Panthers were back in action on Tuesday against Greenwood. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs plays a nonconference game at Elkins on Friday before traveling to Russellville for a conference game on April 18.