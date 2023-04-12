SSHS track teams perform well at Pea Ridge

The Siloam Springs varsity track teams competed at the Pea Ridge Blackhawk Relays on Thursday, April 6, at Blackhawk Stadium in Pea Ridge.

The Panthers finished second overall, while the Lady Panthers took third.

Boys

Pea Ridge won the boys meet with 201 points, followed by Siloam Springs at 107.5, Farmington 101, Elkins 83.5, Providence Classical 38, Shiloh Christian 38, Gentry 35, Don Tyson School of Innovation 33, Prairie Grove 23, Ozark Catholic 20, West Fork 11, Founders Classical 10 and Decatur 1.

Jonathan Bishop placed first in the shot put at 42-4 with Noah Race fifth at 37-6, Stone Stephens twelfth at 34-6.

Race finished first in the discus with a throw of 126-4 with Bishop fourth at 109-3 and John Coffey sixth 104-1.

Cooper Church placed second in the pole vault at 11-0 with Anthony Cruz sixth at 10-0 and Levi Fox seventh at 9-6.

Jack O'Brien placed third in the long jump at 19-1 with Mikey McKinley thirteenth at 17-10 and Eli Hargett seventeenth at 17-4.

McKinley was third in the triple jump at 38-11 with O'Brien sixth at 37-9

O'Brien placed fourth in the high jump at 5-10 with Silas Tugwell fifth at 5-8 and Marcus Molina seventh at 5-4.

O'Brien took fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.96.

Wilson Cunningham finished fourth in the 800-meter run at 2:10.97 with Nathan Hawbaker eighth at 2:13.28 and Fox seventeenth at 2:24.08.

O'Brien placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.62 with Jason Courtney twenty-fourth at 1:03.88.

Molina finished ninth in the 400-meter dash at 58.35 with Cruz 10th at 58.50 and Noah Granderson twenty-third at 1:02.44.

Church took fifteenth in the 200-meter dash at 25.92 with Hargett twentieth at 26.89 and Drew Claborn thirty-fifth at 31.62.

McKinley placed sixteenth in the 100-meter dash at 12.12

Conner Mitchell placed nineteenth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:13.45 with Levi Fox twenty-first at 5:18.06 and Cunningham twenty-third at 5:20.21.

The 4x800-meter relay team placed second at 8:46.52.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished seventh at 48.50.

The 4x400-meter relay team placed third at 3:48.81.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed fifth at 1:42.86.

Girls

Farmington won the girls meet with 122 points, followed by host Pea Ridge 115.5, Siloam Springs 78, West Fork 60.5, Providence 53, Ozark Catholic 49, Shiloh Christian 33, Gentry 32.5, Don Tyson School of Innovation 26, Founders Classical 24, Prairie Grove 22.5, Thaden School 22, Elkins 16.5, Decatur 12 and The New School 6.5.

Esther Norwood won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.15, while Jeri Roy was fifth at 55.01.

Norwood took second place in the high jump at 4-8 with Jeri Roy in sixth at 4-4 and Amy Blaha twelfth at 4-0.

Norwood was second in the triple jump at 33-11 with Roy in third at 33-2.

Roy was second in the long jump at 15-11 with Norwood third at 15-9.

Oneida Batres took second in the shot put at 26-8 with Marlen Favela fifth at 25-7.

Norwood placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.02 with Roy in fifth at 19.10.

Avery Carter finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run at 14:56.00.

Carter took ninth place in the 1,600-meter run at 6:47.67.

Batres placed eleventh in the discus at 64-4 with Favela fourteenth at 63-2.

Crystal Solarzano took twenty-second in the 200-meter dash at 32.47, while Anahi Quinonez placed thirtieth at 35.35 and Blaha thirty-fifth at 39.00.

Solarzano was twenty-third in the 100-meter dash at 15.17 with Quinonez twenty-ninth at 15.87.

The 4x100-meter relay team placed eighth at 1:05.75.