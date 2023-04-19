Arrests and citations

April 10

Gary Wayne Adair, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Juan Armando Barrientos-Garcia, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Larry Bob Mcreynolds, 67, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance;

Andre Treslen Newland Castellow, 26. arrested om connection with possession of a controlled substance; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Kevin Ray Bell, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 11

Michael Thomas Tyson, 36, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree; false imprisonment second degree; theft of property; assault - third degree.

Leslie Dawn Tolly, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Travis Lewis Hornback, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Robert Jakob Taylor, 27, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

Kortni Michelle Connors, 38, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Heber Josue Brenes, 34, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Lynna Grace Bengston, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Lucas Jantz Haderman, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Pheonix Layne Richards, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; criminal contempt.

Amy Sue Fox, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; tampering with physical evidence; minor in possession of a handgun; carrying a weapon.

Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; minor in possession of a handgun; carrying a weapon.

Craig Lee Pittman, 53, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

April 12

Matthew Logan Smith, 28, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Johnathan Glen Dale, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 13

Darren Ray Sigourney, 27, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on correctional facility employee; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; battery in the third degree; theft of property; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Joseph Austin Lane Frost, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 14

Dakota Lee Kincheloe, 23, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

Daniel Collette-Rivera, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; insurance required -- minimum coverage,

Justin Christian Little, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Tharion Gene Hoelscher, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.

Guil baldo Maldonado Cano, 47, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless/prohibitive driving.

German Xavier Lopez, 19, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

April 15

James Ricky Glasgow, 65, arrested in connection with revocation.

April 16

Celestino Alfredo Escobar, 51, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Christian Alexander Escobar, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.