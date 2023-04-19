Boys basketball players honored for 2022-23 season

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team held its end of the season awards celebration on Monday, April 10, at Sager Creek Community Church.

The following awards were handed out for the Panthers, who were co-champions of the 5A-West Conference:

Class 5A All-State -- Dalton Newman, Nate Vachon.

5A-West All-Conference -- Levi Fox, Dalton Newman, Nate Vachon.

5A-West All-Conference honorable mention -- Nathan Hawbaker, Jaxson Spence.

Most Valuable Player -- Dalton Newman, Nate Vachon.

Panther Award -- Levi Fox.

Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Award -- Wilson Cunningham.

Take Charge -- Levi Fox

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Nathan Hawbaker (left) and senior Jaxson Spence earned 5A-West All-Conference honorable mention honors for the 2022-23 basketball season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior basketball players Nate Vachon (left) and Dalton Newman earned Class 5A All-State honors for the 2022-23 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior boys basketball player Wilson Cunningham (left) received the Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Award for the 2022-23 season, while senior Levi Fox earned the Panther Award.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs boys basketball coach Tim Stewart (middle) stands with the two Most Valuable Players for the 2022-23 Siloam Springs boys basketball team: Nate Vachon (left) and Dalton Newman, who finished the season with nearly identical statistics.

