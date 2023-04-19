County clerk invites public to Passport Saturday

The Benton County Circuit Clerk's office will host its third Passport Saturday event from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. People in need of a new passport can visit the downtown Bentonville office located at 215 E Central Ave., to complete an application.

The Circuit Clerk's Office is on the second floor of the Administration Building in Suite 202. No appointment is necessary. All forms must be completed beforehand. Required documents and correct payment for service fees must be in hand when you arrive to the Circuit Clerk's Office. Please contact the Circuit Clerk Recorder's Office with questions: 479-271-1017.

Please go to www.travel.state.gov for detailed requirements.

A guide is also available at: https://tinyurl.com/2wc9v59u

Standard processing fees will be applied to the application. Individuals needing a passport photo can have those taken at the Circuit Clerk's Office for an additional fee of $10. The Circuit Clerk's Office recommends keeping all documents together in a folder or binder. A detailed breakdown of application and execution fees can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/4rtyawaa

Below is a brief overview of fees and requirements for applicants needing a passport book:

Passport Book Applicant Requirements 0-15 years

DS-11 applications completed in black ink

Original State issued birth certificate with raised seal

One passport photo

Applicant must appear in-person with parents or legal guardian with valid identification

A $100 check or money order to the U.S. Department of State per applicant

A $35 cash, check, money order, credit cards to Benton County Circuit Clerk's Office (service fee will apply and accepted credit cards are Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Apple Pay. No other cards or apps will be taken)

Applicants 0-15 years old both parents or legal guardians must be present

Passport Book Applicant Requirements 16 years and up

DS-11 applications completed in black ink

Original State issued birth certificate with raised seal

One passport photo

Applicant must appear in-person with valid driver's license or state issued identification

Applicants ages 16-17 years old one legal guardian must be present

A $130 check or money order to the U.S. Department of State per applicant

A $35 cash, check, money order, credit cards to Benton County Circuit

Routine service processing is up to 10 weeks. Optional expedited processing is available with an additional fee of $60 per application. Optional 1–2-day delivery from the U.S. Department of State is available for an additional fee of $18.32 per application.Passports that have been expired for 15 years or more are considered new passport applications and will be available for processing at the Passport Saturday event.

Reapplications will NOT be available for processing at the Passport Saturday event. Those needing to reapply can do so through an appointment. Please visit https://bentoncountyar. gov/circuit-clerk/passport/ to book an appointment with the Circuit Clerk's Office.