Girls basketball players celebrate 2022-23 season

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team celebrated its season Thursday, April 13, with an awards reception at First Baptist Church Siloam Springs.

The following awards were given out to players:

Class 5A All-State -- Mimo Jacklik, Brooke Ross, Brooke Smith.

5A-West All-Conference -- Mimo Jacklik, Emily Keehn, Brooke Ross, Brooke Smith.

5A-West All-Conference honorable mention -- Anna Wleklinski.

All-Star Nominee -- Mimo Jacklik, Brooke Ross, Brooke Smith.

MVP Award -- Brooke Ross.

India Lewis Award -- Brooke Smith.

Offensive Player of the Year -- Mimo Jacklik.

Defensive Player of the Year -- Emily Keehn.

Most Improved -- Emily Keehn.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls basketball coach Beau Tillery stands with 2023 All-Star nominees (from left) Brooke Smith, Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Ross.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs seniors (from left) Brooke Smith, Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Ross were named All-State in Class 5A for the 2022-23 basketball season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Brooke Ross earned the MVP Award for the 2022-23 basketball season for the Lady Panthers.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Brooke Smith earned the India Lewis Award for the 2022-23 basketball season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Emily Keehn earned the Most Improved Award for the 2022-23 basketball season.

