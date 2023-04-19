Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Girls basketball players celebrate 2022-23 season

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The follow Siloam Springs girls basketball players earned 5A-West All-Conference for the 2022-23 season: (From left) Brooke Smith, Anna Wleklinski (honorable mention), Mimo Jacklik, Emily Keehn and Brooke Ross.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team celebrated its season Thursday, April 13, with an awards reception at First Baptist Church Siloam Springs.

The following awards were given out to players:

Class 5A All-State -- Mimo Jacklik, Brooke Ross, Brooke Smith.

5A-West All-Conference -- Mimo Jacklik, Emily Keehn, Brooke Ross, Brooke Smith.

5A-West All-Conference honorable mention -- Anna Wleklinski.

All-Star Nominee -- Mimo Jacklik, Brooke Ross, Brooke Smith.

MVP Award -- Brooke Ross.

India Lewis Award -- Brooke Smith.

Offensive Player of the Year -- Mimo Jacklik.

Defensive Player of the Year -- Emily Keehn.

Most Improved -- Emily Keehn.

photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls basketball coach Beau Tillery stands with 2023 All-Star nominees (from left) Brooke Smith, Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Ross.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs seniors (from left) Brooke Smith, Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Ross were named All-State in Class 5A for the 2022-23 basketball season.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Brooke Ross earned the MVP Award for the 2022-23 basketball season for the Lady Panthers.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Brooke Smith earned the India Lewis Award for the 2022-23 basketball season.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Emily Keehn earned the Most Improved Award for the 2022-23 basketball season.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Mimo Jacklik (left) was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 basketball season, while junior Emily Keehn was the Defensive Player of the Year.

Print Headline: Girls basketball players celebrate 2022-23 season

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT