Greenwood sweeps Panthers in baseball twinbill

After being held scoreless for the first three innings, Greenwood erupted for 12 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings combined to shutout Siloam Springs 12-0 in six innings in Game 1 of a 5A-West Conference baseball doubleheader on Tuesday at James Butts Baseball Park in Siloam Springs.

The Bulldogs completed the sweep with a 2-0 win in the nightcap.

Dawson Holt, Harrison Adams, Grant Karnes, Aiden Kennon and Austin Mitchell each had two hits for Greenwood in the first game.

Weston Pschier had three RBIs, while Kennon, Braden Skaggs and Brady Pettigrew each had two RBIs. Karnes scored three runs, while Holt, Adams, Pettigrew and Mitchell each scored two runs.

Kennon went the distance on the mound with five strikeouts and four walks.

Spencer Stephenson went four innings for Siloam Springs, including three scoreless to start the game. Andrew Elkins, Jacob Davis and Jack O'Brien also saw time on the mound for the Panthers.

Jackson Still, Andrew Pilcher, Nolan Wills, Nick Driscoll and Alec Pearson each had base hits for Siloam Springs (2-12-1, 0-8).

Greenwood scored single runs in the second and fifth innings to account for all the offense in Game 2.

Holt, Adams and Skaggs each had base hits for Greenwood, while Holt and Pettigrew each scored runs.

Karnes went the distance on the mound with 10 strikeouts and three hits and one walk allowed.

Pilcher had eight strikeouts, four walks and three hits allowed in five innings for Siloam Springs, while Jonathan Hyde had one strikeout in two hitless innings.

Driscoll, Fain and Pearson each had base hits for Siloam Springs.

Elkins 12, Siloam Springs 1

The Panthers were defeated 12-1 at Elkins on Friday, April 14, in a nonconference game.

Elkins led 1-0 after scoring a run in the first inning. Siloam Springs tied the game 1-1 in the third but Elkins scored seven in the bottom of the third and ended the game with four runs in the fifth.

Jackson Still, Andrew Pilcher and Blake Beckett each had base hits for Siloam Springs, while Still scored a run and Pilcher drove in a run.

Spencer Stephenson, Ryder Winfrey and Andrew Elkins all pitched for the Panthers (2-13-1).

Up next

The Panthers were scheduled to play a 5A-West Conference doubleheader at Russellville on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs hosts Sylvan Hills at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.