Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Cathryn Lue Bookout

Cathryn Lue Bookout, 81, of Gentry, Ark., died April 8, 2023, in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Jan. 15, 1942, in Gentry to Roy and Mary (Hill) Daniels.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Dwaine Bookout.

She is survived by her two sons, John Bookout and wife Angela, of Gravette, Ark., and Charles Bookout and wife Kendra, of Gentry; and three grandchildren.

A graveside funeral was held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Springtown Cemetery, in Springtown, Ark., with Mark Rotramel officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com

William 'Bill' Wilbur III

William "Bill" I. Wilbur III, of Bentonville, Ark., died April 7, 2023 at his home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1962 in Gravette, Ark.

He was the son of William Wilbur Jr. and Joan Spears Wilbur.

He married Kathleen Tkaczuk Wilbur on June 13, 2020.

As a child he and his family lived in Bermuda for three years, Guam for one year and then in South Portland, Maine.

He moved back to Northwest Arkansas in 1983 but lived in Missouri for a short time from 2018 to 2022.

He earned an ASBA at NWACC and a BSBA-IT at Walton School of Business, U of A.

He worked for O'Reilly's in IT quality assurance. He loved working and playing on his computer, enjoyed traveling and camping.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and one brother, Jeffrey Wilbur.

He is survived by one brother, Richard Spear and wife Shelley of Gravette, Ark.; two nephews and two nieces, four great nephews, four great nieces and one great-great nephew along with many other friends and family members.

A graveside service will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Gravette at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Martin Young

Paul Martin Young, 78, of Springtown, Ark., died April 11, 2023.

He was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to James and Bertha (Stamps) Young.

After graduating from Barstow High School, he went on to open a print shop, working out of his parents' garage. He took his print shop knowledge to work for the Department of Defense, and later became a law enforcement officer for the city of Barstow, Calif.

He moved to Northwest Arkansas where he successfully established Arkansas Transmission Company.

He married his wife Kaye on Aug. 7, 1981.

He owned and operated his business for 35 years, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, sitting on the back porch, raising cattle, and the happiness the ranch brought him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Phyllis Marie, and grandson Mason Bradley.

He is survived by his wife, granddaughter Hailey Young, sister-in-law Peggy Self, all of the home; four sons: Phillip of Siloam Springs, Rodney of West Fork, Brian of Fayetteville, and Brad of Tontitown; 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren; three siblings, Robert Young of Gentry, Ark., John Young, of Alpena, Ark., Jazmine Canfield, of Folsom, Calif.; many nieces and nephews and family.

A funeral was held at Freedom Fellowship in Tontitown, Ark., on April 16, 2023, followed by burial at Springtown Cemetery in Springtown.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

