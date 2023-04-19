Junior high boys take third at Gravette, girls sixth

The Siloam Springs junior high boys track team placed third on Tuesday at the Gravette Lions Junior High Invitational.

Gravette won its home meet with 128.5 points, followed by Rogers at 128, Siloam Springs 95, Shiloh Christian 80, Elkins 56.5, Pea Ridge 52, Prairie Grove 28, St. Vincent De Paul 22, Gentry 20, Lifeway Christian 18, West Fork 15, Lincoln 12, The New School 3, Founders Classical 2, Greenland 1, Thaden 1, Haas Hall 1.

Corbin Allen won the pole vault at 10-6 with Boone Eldridge third at 9-6.

Mason Short won the shot put with a throw of 45-5.25 with Francisco Suarez ninth at 36-10.5 and Joshua Jimenez eighteenth at 34-0.

Chance Cunningham placed first in the 800-meter run at 2:09.65 with Sebastian Romero fourth at 2:15.15, Boone Eldridge sixth at 2:23.06.

Short finished second in the discus with a throw of 131-8, while Jimenez took twelfth at 101-8 and Suarez twenty-first at 87-1.

Gaige Thompson finished third in the 1,600-meter run at 5:04.11, while Cooper Bunker took thirteenth at 5:30.89.

Short placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.36

Corbett Stephenson finished fifth in the 400-meter dash at 58.61.

Allen took eighth in the triple jump at 34-4.25 with Fredy Renderos fourteenth at 32-3.5.

Cole Pittman placed sixth in the 200-meter dash at 25.89, while Daniel Alfaro was seventh at 25.95

Pittman placed eleventh in the long jump at 16-8.

Pittman finished thirteenth in the 100-meter dash at 12.56 with Ian Muangchanh seventeenth at 12.66

Bunker placed twenty-first in the 110-meter hurdles at 22.34.

The 4x800-meter relay team finished first at 9:20.75.

The 4x400-meter relay team finished second at 3:57.85.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed fifth at 1:45.47.

Girls

Siloam Springs finished sixth overall in the girls meet.

Rogers won the girls meet with 91 points, followed by Gravette 84.3, Pea Ridge 80, Shiloh Christian 73.3, St. Vincent De Paul 69, Siloam Springs 48, Thaden School 44, Prairie Grove 39, Lincoln 36, St. Joseph 33, Founders Classical 22, Gentry 15, West Fork 11, Elkins 8.3, Decatur 5 and Haas Hall 4.

Madelyn Mehlburger placed first in the shot put with a throw of 36-11.5, while Lola Kirby was second at 34-2 and Hailey Janes 17th at 26-1.5.

Amelie Seauve took second place in the pole vault with a height of 8-0 with Sawyer Smith in sixth at 7-0.

Janes placed fourth in the discus at 72-11 while Kirby was 10th at 63-0.

Seauve took sixth in the 800-meter run at 2:50.47 with Sara Bishop 23rd at 3:01.64.

Ava Scarberough took sixth in the 200-meter dash at 29.63,

Addison Harris finished seventh in the 100-meter dash at 13.60 with Scarberough taking 11th at 13.90,

Harris placed eighth in the long jump at 13-9.75, with Smith 14th at 13-1.5.

Tyra Mason placed 17th in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.63 with Hannah Luttrell 27th at 21.95.

Presley LaBeff finished 19th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:42.68 with Jane Anglin 33rd at 8:03.18.

Finley Carey placed 21st in the 400-meter dash at 1:19.42 with Luttrell 33rd at 1:26.22.

The 4x100-meter relay took eighth at 57.46.

The 4x800-meter relay team placed fifth at 12:38.40.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed ninth at 2:06.46.

Up next

The junior high track teams were scheduled to compete in the 5A-West Conference Meet on Tuesday at Alma. Results were not available at presstime.