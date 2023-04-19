LETTER: Thank you, Phillip!

Thank you, Phillip!

As a former employee of the City of Siloam Springs, I want to say thank you to Phillip Patterson for his commitment and for what he has done for the city, its residents and for city employees. He took the time to listen and worked for positive solutions to problems that were presented to him. He worked well with the employees of Siloam Springs and encouraged them to come up with solutions that were creative and yet workable for issues they were dealing with. He always encouraged city employees to shop locally and support the businesses Siloam Springs has.

The city has benefitted from Phillip's leadership. Phillip is a visionary planner and utilized this skill, which was instrumental in the growth Siloam Springs has seen since he was here. We have a new city maintenance shed, a community development building, a new library, a bigger city parks and recreation building and Memorial Park/Chautauqua Amphitheater.

We have two strip malls on the east side of town that were built while Phillip was the administrator. We have been the benefactor of good restaurants coming to town. Some of the other buildings have new businesses in them, which means the empty buildings are being used. Our population has increased so that means new houses and subdivisions have been built. The city's Comprehensive 2040 Plan is an example of the city looking toward the future and seeing what the residents want. Again, this was facilitated, in part, by Phillip's leadership.

From what I have seen, Phillip was willing to work with the board of directors to accomplish what the city needs and wants. However, this is a two-way street and lately this street has had some issues.

Phillip, I do not know what your future plans are. You are right. You are not perfect. No one is, but you worked hard to promote Siloam Springs and what we had to offer its residents and its visitors. It was evident that you loved working for Siloam Springs! I will miss the energy and positivity you brought to Siloam Springs. I wish you the best. And I'm very sorry some of the members of the present City Board of Directors decided to vote to fire you as our City Administrator.

Dolores Deuel

Siloam Springs