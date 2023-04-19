LETTER: The real story

The real story

Why has the local newspaper continued to give front page coverage to a local radical attempting to take control of the city away from the voters and put into his hands? The same man who has posted on social media that "This country must burn" and that he is for abolishing the police, is now speaking for a group calling themselves "Unite Siloam." Yes, he has actually posted "Defund the Police" on his previous Facebook page.

Up until a few months ago, his previous Facebook page had a picture showing he is a self-proclaimed "socialist" and "ex-evangelical." He follows Marxists, socialists and people with Antifa. And now he has helped start a group gathering signatures on a petition to remove the two most conservative city board members, David Allen and Lesa Rissler. He is upset that conservatives are in the majority of the city board since Jan. 1, 2023.

Too many big government "tax and spend" liberals have been in the majority running our city, wasting our tax dollars on their pet projects instead of fixing our streets and controlling the flooding problem with drainage control. Pushing through a $10 million round-about at the corner of Washington and East Main, in order to "beautify" an intersection that doesn't even have a stoplight, has been one of their projects they have worked on since 2018. These same liberals have been in favor of the higher utility rates for water, sewer, electric and trash that was started by the former city administrator Patterson. The reason we do not pay higher utility rates every year now is because of Lesa Rissler and David Allen, who made the public aware and encouraged emails and calls demanding the board stop these automatic five-year annual rate increases on every city utility.

The city board of directors doesn't owe anyone an explanation for making a personnel change decision. They are voted in every four years to make those decisions for the best interest of all citizens of Siloam Springs. I know Rissler and Allen have proven for many years their dedication to every citizen of our community, their love for our city and for following their morals and their heart. Please do not be fooled by the rantings of a small group of downtown liberals who are upset that their pet project funding has been brought under control. If you wish to remove your name from the "Unite Siloam" petitions for the recall of Allen and Rissler, you can email the city clerk at [email protected] and ask your name be removed from any current or future petitions to recall these board members.

Daryl Myrick

Siloam Springs