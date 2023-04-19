Northwest Health celebrates National Volunteer Week

It's been said that many hands make light work – one of the many reasons that volunteers are a valued part of Northwest Health. Volunteers are integral to Northwest Health's commitment to the community, by supporting the hospital's mission of providing comprehensive care – physical, emotional and spiritual – to the residents of Northwest Arkansas.

During National Volunteer Week, April 16-22, Northwest Health recognizes the many contributions that these important individuals make, year-round. This year's celebration, themed "Celebrate Service," highlights the ways that volunteers improve the lives of others around them through their incredible spirit of giving.

"A strong base of volunteers is essential to our hospital," said Nancy Stewart, system volunteer supervisor at Northwest Health. "Northwest Health is fortunate to have the active involvement of more than 100 caring, generous individuals from the Northwest Arkansas community who lend their time and talents to enrich the lives of others."

The volunteers support our hospital system in areas, such as information desks, registration, intensive care and surgery waiting rooms, providing community grants and scholarships through the Auxiliary gift shops and thrift store sales and numerous other services.

During 2022 alone, approximately 115 volunteers provided more than 35,000 hours of service to Northwest Health. Northwest Health has planned an appreciation luncheon to recognize our volunteers.