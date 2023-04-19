ON TAP

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE TENNIS

JBU at NAIA Regional Championships^9 a.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^5:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

JBU at Pittsburg State Tune-Up^11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Sylvan Hills at Siloam Springs^12:30 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Hackett at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Van Buren (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Van Buren (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7 p.m.

