ON TAP
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE TENNIS
JBU at NAIA Regional Championships^9 a.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^5:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
JBU at Pittsburg State Tune-Up^11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Sylvan Hills at Siloam Springs^12:30 p.m.
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Hackett at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Siloam Springs at Van Buren (DH)^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Siloam Springs at Van Buren (DH)^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7 p.m.
