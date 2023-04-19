OPINION: A day at school

There isn't much to be encouraged by in the world of education, so a day spent last week at a small private school in Dallas was especially inspiring. This sense wasn't stirred by the school's impressive campus. In its more than 20 years of life, the Cambridge School of Dallas has rented space in multiple churches, one of which was wrecked by a tornado. Neither did the feeling of inspiration come from the school's athletic facilities, since it doesn't have any. There's not much in-class technology either. If CSD has a fancy science lab, I didn't see it. By many standards, the school is deficient.

And yet my day there marked the first time in many years that I felt surrounded by people who really care about learning. Some of us can think of cases in which students spend years sitting in Spanish classes but still can't converse beyond simple phrases. This outcome is less likely at CSD, where, apart from introductory comments in English, the class I attended operated completely in Spanish.

Then there was the American government class, in which students reviewed Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, discussed how a bill introduced in Congress becomes a law, considered Congress' public approval ratings, and talked through whether social media and the news cycle had made Congress, in the teacher's words, less deliberative and more performative. Perhaps most impressive of all was the teacher's emphasis on resisting cynicism about government. We see the problems, he said, but we don't want to become cynical. All this in 50 minutes.

Then came the ninth-grade Latin class, which was translating lines from "Julius Caesar." When the teacher used the term "future passive periphrastic," I knew I was the only one who had no idea what she was talking about. Not long after, one of the students asked, "If it's accusative, how do you translate it for the locative?" Apart from me, everyone in the room considered this a perfectly normal question lobbed by a ninth-grader. At one point the teacher said, "Y'all are gonna get a healthy dose of Cicero next year. It's definitely a brain workout." I wondered if the students had any idea how fortunate they are to work with such teachers.

The day ended with the final event of an annual competition -- the Senior Tutorial. Students write research papers and then present and defend them before teachers in an open setting. Of the 15 papers and presentations, three were selected for the final.

It was an evening occasion in front of more than 100 people and three judges from outside the school -- a CSD alumna and two university professors. Each finalist had 12 minutes to present the paper, and then faced 18 minutes of questions. The judges were instructed to "probe the weak spots of the students' tutorials," and the audience was told that it may "endure a period of silence" as a finalist "struggles to think of appropriate responses." It was a high-stress event, and all three finalists stood their ground with eloquence and poise.

How exhilarating. It had been so long since I had felt myself moving in a context of genuine commitment to learning. A context in which teachers show they care about young people not by coddling them or pandering to them but by challenging them. A phone appeared only once in all three classes -- when a teacher asked a student to check a fact about something. Coincidentally, this same day word broke that the school had again won a state-wide academic competition.

All this was elating, but there was also the melancholy realization that the next day millions of young people across the country, from elementary through graduate school, would be ripped off yet again. Ripped off by a system that produces paper credentials but little thoughtfulness. Ripped off by education industry bureaucrats whose interest in the appearance of learning is only incidental to their own career advancement. Ripped off by universities that abolish serious academic courses and promote kayaking. Ripped off by teachers who mistake their classrooms for political platforms.

The formula for educational success is fairly simple: (1) Knowledgeable teachers who know what they're doing; (2) parents who care; and (3) a student culture that says, "learning is cool." Since humans are involved, CSD has its share of hassles. The environments the school has operated in have not been ideal. And, after a while, discussions among 10th graders that would seem elevated at most universities seem normal. But the students, following their teachers' lead, are accomplishing something tremendous.

I couldn't help but wonder if CSD's lack of facilities and the struggles that come with that is one reason for its academic success. It has little to offer but the most important thing--a genuine commitment to learning founded on an appreciation for the Christian intellectual tradition.

As it happens, the plan is for CSD to move into its own building in the spring of 2024. Between now and then, there will be plenty of headaches. But it will keep its eyes on the most important thing.

The world, the country, Northwest Arkansas need many more such schools.

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and works on numerous educational projects, including "War and Life: Discussions with Veterans," which can be found at https://warandlifediscussions.weebly.com/. The opinions expressed are those of the author.