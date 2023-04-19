OPINION: ‘There is more to the story’ at the local library

Next week, April 24-28, is National Library Week.

Amid all the controversy of challenged books, transgender activism, new law changes and attempted changes to existing laws on books, libraries and individual privacy at these institutions, it is still good to celebrate a free, community based institution like few others we have today.

The week observance seeks to support the nation's libraries, library workers' contributions and promote library use and support.

The 2023 theme for National Library Week is "There's More to the Story," illustrating the fact that in addition to the books in library collections, available in a variety of formats, libraries offer so much more.

Many libraries now lend items like museum passes, games, musical instruments and tools.

Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes and lectures.

And library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills and support for businesses, job seekers and entrepreneurs.

All of the above activities can be found in libraries all across the Northwest Arkansas area.

And above all else, most every city – no matter its size – is growing and so is the local library.

We all need to stop and think about that one lone statistic. If you are in a community with a library and the library is not busy, growing, putting on more programs and checking out more books and having various activities – then more likely, your community is not growing and thriving in today's economy.

While most communities will take a quiet approach to National Library Week, here are some of the dates and events to be aware of.

Monday, April 24: State of America's Libraries Report is released.

Tuesday, April 25: National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.

Wednesday, April 26: National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day), a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.

Thursday, April 27: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April.

All types of libraries - school, public, academic and special - participate.

In the mid-1950s, research showed that Americans were spending less on books and more on radios, televisions and musical instruments.

Concerned that Americans were reading less, the ALA and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens organization called the National Book Committee in 1954. The committee's goals were ambitious. They ranged from "encouraging people to read in their increasing leisure time" to "improving incomes and health" and "developing strong and happy family life."

With the cooperation of ALA and with help from the Advertising Council, the first National Library Week was observed in 1958 with the theme "Wake Up and Read!"

Today in Arkansas, and most notably in Northwest Arkansas, the public libraries remain one of the most culturally diverse, race and gender sensitive safe havens and repositories of books. The libraries are a welcoming place, void of bullying, prejudices and hidden agendas of hate and oppression.

Every library strives to provide spaces, programs, books and other resources to its patrons and citizens. Every library is equipped with a staff of dedicated professionals to meet the needs of the public.

Most libraries are governed by a local board of very caring individuals who are well read, well rounded and informed board members. Boards are put in place to help the library management reach its goals within the community.

Friends of the local library groups are formed to help raise additional funding for local libraries above the city or county contributions of support or the local mileage rate for the library (if there is a tax for libraries in the city or county).

Visit your local library and by all means stand up for the fact that ALL libraries are welcoming places in any community.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.