Roy, Norwood take top two long jump spots at Gravette

The Siloam Springs girls track team finished tenth at the Gravette Lion Invitational on Thursday.

Gravette won the meet with 129 points, followed by Pea Ridge 115, West Fork 71, Ozark Catholic 68, Providence 43, Shiloh Christian 35, Gentry 26, Lincoln 24, Founders Classical Academy 22, Siloam Springs 22, The New School 17, Prairie Grove 13, Elkins 12, Decatur 10, Haas Hall 2 and Lifeway Christian 1.

Jeri Roy placed first in the long jump at 16 feet, 1 inch, while Esther Norwood was second at 15-6.

Norwood finished fifth in the high jump at 4-6, while Roy was ninth at 4-4.

Marlen Favela took ninth in the shot put at 25-10.25.

Favela placed tenth in the discus at 66-9.

Amy Blaha placed twenty-seventh in the 100-meter dash at 16.96.

Boys

The Panthers finished ninth in the boys meet.

Elkins took first place with 110.5, followed by Lincoln 79, Gravette 69, Pea Ridge 63.5, Shiloh Christian 62, Providence Classical Christian 57, Prairie Grove 54, Ozark Catholic 53, Siloam Springs 45, Founders 41, Gentry 36, West Fork 21, Haas Hall 6 and Lifeway Christian 4.

Cooper Church won the pole vault at 11-6, with Anthony Cruz fourth at 10-0 and Levi Fox fifth at 10-0.

Jack O'Brien placed second in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.18.

O'Brien took third in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.07 with Jason Courtney 22nd at 56.69

O'Brien placed third in the high jump at 5-10.

Mikey McKinley took sixth in the triple jump at 37-8.25 with O'Brien in seventh at 37-4 and Noah Granderson 11th at 36-9.75.

Stone Stephens placed eighth in the discus with a throw of 97-9 with John Coffey 12th at 92-0 and Courtney 13th at 89-10.

O'Brien placed 11th in the long jump at 18-6.

Stephens placed 13th in the shot put at 35-0.75 with Eli Free 24th at 30-7.25.

Granderson finished 15th in the 400-meter dash at 59.99.

Courtney placed 27th in the 100-meter dash at 12.75 with Drew Claborn 39th at 14.58.

Van Buren Pointer Relays

The Siloam Springs boys track team finished 11th out of 14 teams at the Van Buren Pointer Relays on Friday, April 14.

Russellville won the meet with 167 points, while Greenbrier was second with 75, followed by Pea Ridge 74.5, Fort Smith Northside 61, Springdale 59, Van Buren 51.5, Alma 43.5, Fort Smith Southside 43, Poteau 42, Greenwood 32, Siloam Springs 23.5, Greenland 22, Mansfield 6 and Cedarville 1.

Wilson Cunningham placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:05.31 with Levi Fox eighth at 2:10.49 and Conner Mitchell 14th at 2:15.47.

Fox placed fifth in the high jump at 5-8, while Marcus Molina was 12th at 5-4.

Cooper Church placed eighth in the pole vault at 11-0.

Noah Race finished eighth in the shot put at 38-11 with Jonathan Bishop 10th at 38-8.

Nathan Hawbaker finished 10th in the 1,600-meter run at 4:58.59 with Mitchell 12th at 5:00.44.

Bishop placed 12th in the discus at 106-4.

Eli Hargett took 13th in the triple jump at 35-3.75.

Molina placed 17th in the 400-meter dash at 56.32 with Anthony Cruz 21st at 57.27.

Hargett was 21st in the long jump at 17-3.

Mikey McKinley placed 26th in the 100-meter dash at 12.02 with Church 35th at 12.55.

McKinley was 26th in the 200-meter dash at 24.90 with Church 30th at 25.69 and Hargett 32nd at 25.83.

The 4x100-meter relay finished eighth at 47.78.

The 4x400-meter relay team finished fifth at 3:40.06.

The 4x800-meter relay team finished third at 8:37.93.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished seventh at the Van Buren Pointer Relays.

Russellville won the meet with 109 points, followed by Poteau 87.5, Fort Smith Southside 84, Van Buren 73, Greenwood 66, Fort Smith Northside 58, Siloam Springs 44, Ozark 30, Mansfield 26, Springdale 26, Greenland 23, Fayetteville 21, Magazine 18, Pea Ridge 17.5, Alma 6 and Dover 1.

Jeri Roy placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.34 with Esther Norwood seventh at 18.06.

Norwood placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.09 with Roy in fifth at 51.90.

Roy took second in the triple jump at 35-2 with Norwood in fourth at 33-5.25.

Reese Sutulovich placed third in the discus at 96-7 with Oneida Batres eighth at 91-8.

Sutulovich finished sixth in the shot put at 30-3.5 with Batres 10th at 28-6.5,

Estela Gonzalez placed 12th in the 3,200-meter run at 16:25.88 with Avery Carter 13th at 16:53.24.

Crystal Solarzano took 14th in the 200-meter dash at 30.64 with Anahi Quinonez 26th at 35.8 and Breanna Sanchez 27th at 37.79.

Carter finished 19th in the 1,600-meter run at 7:09.29 with Gonzalez 20th at 7:21.53.

Solarzano placed 22nd in the 100-meter dash at 14.84 with Quinonez 26th at 15.87 and Sanchez 32nd at 17.59.

Up next

The varsity track teams are scheduled to return to action in the 5A-West Conference meet at Van Buren on April 27.