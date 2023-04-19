School board votes to send certified salary schedule to PPC

The Siloam Springs School Board voted to send a proposed certified personnel salary schedule for the 2023-24 school year to the Personnel Policy Committee (PPC) during the school board meeting on Thursday.

The proposal, which is meant to be in compliance with the recently passed Arkansas LEARNS Act, will raise the starting salary for new teachers with just a Bachelor's Degree from $43,250 to $50,000, said Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

In addition the proposal will also provide $1,000 increments across education levels, Wiggins said.

"So Bachelor plus 15 hours, Masters, Master's plus 15 hours, master's plus 30 hors and doctorate each would get $1,000 added to their base," Wiggins said. "... Whereas our bachelor's column has had $500 step raises, this one will start at $200 increase to $300 after several years increase to $400 and then end up at $500."

Along with the salary and step increase, bottom level veteran teachers who have topped out with 25 years of experience and have a Bachelor's Degree will earn up to $58,400 which represents a $3,300 increase over the amount they earned previously when the salary schedule topped out at Year 23, Wiggins said.

Based upon the proposed salary schedule, every teacher in the district will see an increase of at least $2,300 over their contracted amount for the 2022-23 school year, Wiggins said.

"The Siloam Springs School District is blessed to be able to supplement the additional funding provided by the LEARNS Act and provide this tremendous investment in teachers and public education," Wiggins said.

For the new schedule, Years 24 and 25 will be added which will raise salaries for the bottom level teachers to $59,600 by Year 25, Wiggins said.

Wiggins said he wanted to send this to the PPC, which has 10 days to consider the proposal and provide any feedback. This will cost the school district $2,358,000 in additional funds to fund the salary schedule, Wiggins said.

The state of Arkansas is supposed to provide $1.4 million through the LEARNS Act and the district will produce $940,000 from growth, Wiggins said.

Wiggins went on to say the district is fortunate to have had student growth this year which gives the school some money to play with along with the LEARNS Act money.

"Most districts across the state are not in this situation," Wiggins said. "There will be many school districts across the state ... whose salary schedule begins at $50,000 and ends at $50,000 no matter how many years experience or what degree."

Board comments

Board member Travis Jackson thanked Wiggins and District Finance Officer Terri Raskiewicz for the work that they have put in to the new salary schedule.

Chris Whorton, who was elected to the school board last year, said he appreciated the work done and that he also wants the classified staff to know that the board is just as committed to work sessions for them as they are for certified staff.

"We're all on the same page with that," Whorton said. "They're important to our district as anyone. We can't do without them either. So we're committed to following up ... sooner rather than later with our classified staff in regards to salary status."

Board member Grant Loyd said there is more that the board wants to do. Audra Farrell, who is finishing out her board term this school year, did not have a comment to add.

Brian Lamb, the board president said the district's goals are to continue pushing.

"So we think that our magical ball that everything to keep rolling the way it is (in terms of growth)," Lamb said. "I hope it does, so then we can continue doing all this great stuff and and value things and teachers deserve." The school board also approved and heard the following items:

Minutes from the regular school board meeting on March 9, special school board meeting on March 13 and the student hearings of March 8 and March 15.

Reports

Report by Jody Wiggins.

Report by Amy Carter.

Action items

March 2023 financial statement.

Bid for summer waxing.

Student transfers in and out of the district.

Renewal of certified staff contracts for the 2023-24 school year.

Change in title and contract length.

Licenses resignations

Kelley Montgomery, Allen Elementary SPED.

Michaela Young, Allen Elementary second grade.

Haylee Hall, High School math.

April Timboe, High School world language.

Ethan Wells, assistant choral director.

Tessa Sanchez, Intermediate 6th grade English Language Arts.

Christopher Gorgas-Coonrod, Intermediate 5th grade math and science.

Alexandra Savage, Intermediate 5th grade literacy/social studies.

Rachel Colananni, High School counselor.

Sophia Head, Middle School, 8th grade science.

Josh Gilstrap, High School agriculture.

Abigail Blackburn Southside SPED.

Amy Hufford, Intermediate School principal.

Classified resignations

Amber McCully, Northside Pre-K paraprofessional.

Shona Simmons, Athletic Department administrative assistant.

Bonnie Smithey, Custodian.

Corrie Irwin, High School library aide.

Classified hires

Ashley Thomason-Hunt, Food Service.

Cara Noble, Athletic Department administrative assistant.

Additional items

Siloam Springs School District Audit Report for the 2021-22 School Year.

Design build contract.

Personnel transfers

Melinda Mathe, from Allen Elementary second grade to Northside SPED.

Deborah Crawford, Middle School administrative assistant/registrar to High School administrative assistant/registrar.

Deidre Suda, SSVA paraprofessional to SSVA/ALE administrative assistant.

Andrea Mullin, Northside library aide to Northside administrative assistant.

Additional Duties

Perry Philpot, Transportation a.m. bus aide.

Jackie Clason, Transportation p.m. bus aide.