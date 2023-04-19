School lunch

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Academy Senior Sierra Weeks (right) smirks at a joke while students work on their lessons on Thursday in Mrs. Julie Lewis' class at Main Street Academy. Several members of the school board visited Main Street Academy during their monthly lunch tour of individual schools. Weeks was one of two students to serve as a guide for the visiting board members.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Superintendent Jody Wiggins (left) poses for a photo with Main Street Academy Counselor Joel Young, Student Daylon MacMahan and School Board member Grant Loyd on Thursday when the school board visited Main Street Academy. Several board members visited Main Street Academy as a part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board member Chris Whorton (left) converses with Administrative Assistant Bambi Lawlis while school board member Audra Farrell and Superintendent Jody Wiggins look on at the construction site of the new school administration building. According to Wiggins, the building should be ready to use in either September or October of 2023.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Academy Teacher Kevin Scarberough (center, in blue shirt) looks over a student's work on Thursday at Main Street Academy. Members of the Siloam Springs School Board visited Main Street Academy as part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Academy Senior Sierra Weeks (right), smirks at a joke while students work on their lessons on Thursday in Mrs. Julie Lewis' class at Main Street Academy. Several members of the school board visited Main Street Academy during their monthly lunch tour of individual schools. Weeks was one of two students to serve as a guide for the visiting board members.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Academy Senior Sierra Weeks (right), smirks at a joke while students work on their lessons on Thursday in Mrs. Julie Lewis' class at Main Street Academy. Several members of the school board visited Main Street Academy during their monthly lunch tour of individual schools. Weeks was one of two students to serve as a guide for the visiting board members.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Academy Senior Sierra Weeks (right), smirks at a joke while students work on their lessons on Thursday in Mrs. Julie Lewis' class at Main Street Academy. Several members of the school board visited Main Street Academy during their monthly lunch tour of individual schools. Weeks was one of two students to serve as a guide for the visiting board members.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Superintendent Jody Wiggins (left), poses for a photo with Main Street Academy Counselor Joel Young, Student Daylon MacMahan and School Board member Grant Loyd on Thursday when the school board visited Main Street Academy. Several board members visited Main Street Academy as a part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Superintendent Jody Wiggins (left), poses for a photo with Main Street Academy Counselor Joel Young, Student Daylon MacMahan and School Board member Grant Loyd on Thursday when the school board visited Main Street Academy. Several board members visited Main Street Academy as a part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Superintendent Jody Wiggins (left), poses for a photo with Main Street Academy Counselor Joel Young, Student Daylon MacMahan and School Board member Grant Loyd on Thursday when the school board visited Main Street Academy. Several board members visited Main Street Academy as a part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board member Chris Whorton (left), converses with Administrative Assistant Bambi Lawlis while school board member Audra Farrell and Superintendent Jody Wiggins look on at the construction site of the new school administration building. According to Wiggins, the building should be ready to use in either September or October of 2023.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board member Chris Whorton (left), converses with Administrative Assistant Bambi Lawlis while school board member Audra Farrell and Superintendent Jody Wiggins look on at the construction site of the new school administration building. According to Wiggins, the building should be ready to use in either September or October of 2023.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board member Chris Whorton (left), converses with Administrative Assistant Bambi Lawlis while school board member Audra Farrell and Superintendent Jody Wiggins look on at the construction site of the new school administration building. According to Wiggins, the building should be ready to use in either September or October of 2023.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Academy Teacher Kevin Scarberough (center, in blue shirt), looks over a student's work on Thursday at Main Street Academy. Members of the Siloam Springs School Board visited Main Street Academy as part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Academy Teacher Kevin Scarberough (center, in blue shirt), looks over a student's work on Thursday at Main Street Academy. Members of the Siloam Springs School Board visited Main Street Academy as part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Academy Teacher Kevin Scarberough (center, in blue shirt), looks over a student's work on Thursday at Main Street Academy. Members of the Siloam Springs School Board visited Main Street Academy as part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Superintendent Jody Wiggins (left), poses for a photo with Main Street Academy Counselor Joel Young, Student Daylon MacMahan and School Board member Grant Loyd on Thursday when the school board visited Main Street Academy. Several board members visited Main Street Academy as a part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board member Chris Whorton (left), converses with Administrative Assistant Bambi Lawlis while school board member Audra Farrell and Superintendent Jody Wiggins look on at the construction site of the new school administration building. According to Wiggins, the building should be ready to use in either September or October of 2023.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Academy Teacher Kevin Scarberough (center, in blue shirt), looks over a student's work on Thursday at Main Street Academy. Members of the Siloam Springs School Board visited Main Street Academy as part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Main Street Academy Senior Sierra Weeks (right), smirks at a joke while students work on their lessons on Thursday in Mrs. Julie Lewis' class at Main Street Academy. Several members of the school board visited Main Street Academy during their monthly lunch tour of individual schools. Weeks was one of two students to serve as a guide for the visiting board members.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Superintendent Jody Wiggins (left), poses for a photo with Main Street Academy Counselor Joel Young, Student Daylon MacMahan and School Board member Grant Loyd on Thursday when the school board visited Main Street Academy. Several board members visited Main Street Academy as a part of their monthly lunch tour of individual schools.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School board member Chris Whorton (left), converses with Administrative Assistant Bambi Lawlis while school board member Audra Farrell and Superintendent Jody Wiggins look on at the construction site of the new school administration building. According to Wiggins, the building should be ready to use in either September or October of 2023.

