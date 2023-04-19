Second half goals propel SSHS girls at Mountain Home

Siloam Springs' girls rebounded from a sloppy first half to score five second half goals and win at Mountain Home 7-2 on Friday at Bomber Stadium.

Lily Hinson scored two goals in the first half with each goal giving Mountain Home the lead.

Mountain Home led 1-0 in the first half when an Ariella Vogus goal tied the game 1-1 with 32:58 left.

Hinson scored again to give Mountain Home a 2-1 lead but Siloam Springs (9-3-2, 7-0-1) tied it again with 8:12 left before halftime on an Ellen Slater goal assisted by Mesa Broquard.

The game was tied 2-2 at halftime.

"The first half was some of the worst soccer we've played this year," said Siloam Springs coach Abby Jones. "At halftime, I told them they have to slip the switch and be a different team in the second half. They answered that call in a big way."

Just 32 seconds into the second half, Jetta Broquard scored the first of what would be three goals on the night as Siloam Springs took the lead for good 3-2. The assist went to Slater.

Jetta Broquard and Slater teamed up for another goal with 27:25 left for a 4-2 lead.

Anna Wleklinski scored on a penalty kick to make it 5-2 with 22:37 remaining.

Mesa Broquard added a goal off an Abby Ballesteros assist with 6:08 left for a 6-2 lead.

And the Broquard sisters teamed up for the final goal with Jetta Broquard's night of the night and Mesa's second assist with 2:34 remaining. The three-goal night was Jetta Broquard's fourth hat trick of the season.

With the win, the Lady Panthers remained in first place in the 5A-West Conference, while Mountain Home (7-7, 2-6) fell to seventh.

Fayetteville 4, Siloam Springs 0

Lauren Magre scored a pair of first half goals to lead Fayetteville to a shutout at Siloam Springs on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Janie Kramer had a goal and assist for the Lady Purple'Dogs (11-0), while Kara Whitson also had a goal.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were back in action Tuesday night at Alma. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Greenbrier on Friday, April 21, before heading to Greenwood on Tuesday, April 25.