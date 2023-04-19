Seventh grade boys take fifth at Van Buren, girls sixth

The Siloam Springs seventh grade boys finished fifth out of six teams at the Van Buren Middle School Seventh Grade Relays on Tuesday in Van Buren.

Van Buren Northridge won the meet with 237 points, while Greenwood was second at 113, followed by Alma 101, Van Buren Butterfield 98, Siloam Springs 86 and Cedarville 4.

River Hall placed first in the 1,600-meter run at 5 minutes, 51.73 seconds.

Kaiden Allen placed second in the 200-meter dash at 27.55.

Cale Sutulovich won the discus with a throw of 105-1 with Jayden Coleman finishing seventh at 72-0.

Sutulovich finished second in the shot put at 33-1 with Coleman seventh at 26-3.5.

Marcus Smith finished fourth in the 100-meter dash at 13.50, while Jett Briles was twelfth at 14.87.

Landon Golding took fourth in the high jump at 4-8, while Marcus Smith was seventh at 4-6.

Kobe Rogers placed fifth in the pole vault at 6-0 with Joseph Curoso eleventh at 5-0.

Hall took fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:44.53, while Jude Stratman was sixteenth at 3:16.77.

Brady Smith took seventh in the 110-meter hurdles at 21.22, while Julies Corder was eleventh at 22.97.

Braxton Russell finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles at 57.18.

Allen took ninth in the triple jump at 30-1.

Briles placed tenth in the long jump at 12-4.25.

Oliver Posey took twelfth in the 400-meter dash at 1:21.05, while Gabe Stephens was thirteenth at 1:21.07.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished fourth at 55.34.

The 4x200-meter relay took fourth at 1:59.30.

The 4x400-meter relay placed second at 4:28.93.

The 4x800-meter relay finished fifth at 11:51.63.

Girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls placed sixth at the meet.

Van Buren Northridge finished first at 183, followed by Greenwood 124, Van Buren Butterfield 122, Alma 89, Cedarville 58 and Siloam Springs 50.

Natalie Hall placed third in the high jump at 4-2.

Ma'Kaylon Collins finished fourth in the pole vault at 5-0.

Natalie Nichols took fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 7:11.41 with Anne Claborn was fifth at 7:16.37.

Kendall Carver placed sixth in the discus at 51-3.

Hall placed seventh in the 100-meter dash at 15.20, while Lauren Hiliker was ninth at 15.41.

Anne Claborn placed seventh in the 800-meter dash at 3:22.34, while Sidney Burns was 12th at 3:41.30.

Hall finished eighth in the 200-meter dash at 34.21, while Avery Carver was ninth at 34.59.

Kendall Carver placed eighth in the 400-meter dash at 1:29.31, while Avery Carver took ninth at 1:31.53.

Rivir Wadsworth finished eighth in the long jump at 11-8.25, while Hiliker was 12th at 11-0.

Kendall Carver took 13th in the shot put at 18-3.5.

The 4x200-meter relay team finished fifth at 2:13.90.

The 4x100-meter relay team placed fifth at 1:02.85.

The 4x400-meter relay team took fifth at 5:49.36.

The 4x800-meter relay team placed second at 12:59.44.