Softball drops doubleheader to Greenwood

The Siloam Springs softball team dropped a 5A-West doubleheader loss to Greenwood 16-1 and 17-0 on Tuesday, April 11.

In the opener, Greenwood (13-6) led just 2-1 before plating 10 runs in the top of the third inning and four more in the fourth for the run-rule win.

Tori Howard, who earned the win in the circle, reached base four times. Rylee Cowart, Bri Taylor and Morgan Coryell all drove in two runs each for Greenwood.

In the second game, Haley McAdams allowed three hits and struck out nine in the shutout win.

Piper Pitts was 3 for 3 and Shaylyn Morse and Coryell each drove in three runs.

Siloam Springs fell to 0-17 overall and 0-8 in the 5A-West with the losses.

The Lady Panthers scored their run in Game 1 when Hannah Mather doubled and scored on a base hit by Aspeyn Downing.

Mather, Kaidence Prendergast and Kayleigh Castaneda all pitched for Siloam Springs.

Downing, Prendergast, Jaelynn Avery and Reagan Bishop all had base hits in Game 2. Mather and Prendergast both pitched.

Fayetteville 13, Siloam Springs 1

Fayetteville scored five runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to take a blowout nonconference win on Monday in Fayetteville

The Lady Bulldogs led 3-0 after the first inning before adding 10 runs in the third and fourth.

Siloam Springs (0-18) scored its run in the fifth. Kayleigh Castaneda had a double and scored on Jaelynn Avery's base hit.

Kaidence Prendergast worked four innings in the circle with five strikeouts.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play at Russellville on Tuesday, April 18. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers are back in action Monday, April 24, at home against Hackett before playing at Van Buren April 25.