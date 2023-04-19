SSHS boys pick up win at Mountain Home

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team picked up a much-needed win Friday night in Mountain Home.

The Panthers earned their first victory in a month with a 3-0 shutout of the Bombers in a 5A-West Conference game at Bomber Stadium.

"I am so proud of this group tonight," said Siloam Springs coach Craig Moses. "We put together a complete game offensively and defensively."

The win was just Siloam Springs' second of the season and its first since beating Alma 1-0 on March 14 at Panther Stadium.

The win also avenged a 2-1 loss to Mountain Home on March 10, a game the Panthers led 1-0 in.

Siloam Springs (2-10-2, 2-4-2 5A-West) moved up to sixth place in the conference standings while the Bombers (14-2-2, 4-2-2) remained in third place in the league.

Anthony Sandoval blasted a shot from 25 yards out, inside the left post with 4:14 left in the first half to put Siloam Springs on the board.

The Bombers had an opportunity to end the half after one of the Panthers' five yellow cards was issued. A header right in front of the net, however, went right into the hands of Siloam Springs goalkeeper Layne Mason.

The Panthers made it a two-goal lead when Ronald Mancia scored with 10:59 left in the match after Bomber keeper Odei Alcalde came out near the 18-yard box. Carlos Sandoval added the third goal with 6:14 remaining.

Siloam Springs outshot Mountain Home 15-11 in the match. Alcalde made six saves for the Bombers.

Siloam Springs finished the match with 10 players after Dylan Garcia picked up a second yellow card.

Moses said the defense led by Lee Hernandez, Alejandro Fierro, Yair Ariza, Erick Batres, Herndon and Mason "played an outstanding game."

"It's big when you can get a clean slate," Moses said.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play at Alma on Tuesday night. Results were not available at presstime.

The Panthers are back at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Greenbrier before returning to the road Tuesday at Greenwood.

Neal Denton of The Baxter Bulletin contributed to this story.