SSRH expands services to include robotic-assisted hip, knee replacement surgery

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) recently expanded its surgical services to include robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery for total knee, total hip and partial knee replacement.

While this surgical procedure is similar to traditional hip and knee replacements, the robotic technology allows surgeons to get a precise implant which is important for comfort and overall experience after surgery. It also takes note of the unique aspects of an individual's anatomy and allows physicians to personalize the surgical approach of the joint replacement.

"Using robotic technology, we can offer precise cuts to the bone during surgery and precise placement of the joint implant," said David Capps, SSRH surgery director. "Before your surgery, our robotic surgical assistant will generate a set of X-rays that are used to create a 3D model of your anatomy. The model is then used to help your surgeon personalize the surgical approach of your hip or knee replacement."

Capps pointed out that during surgery, the surgeon is in the operating room the entire time and making all of the decisions.

"The robot does not operate on its own and does not move unless the surgeon prompts it to," he said. "Surgeons utilize the robot's camera and optical trackers to know exactly where your hip or knee is in space – similar to a very detailed global positioning system (GPS). If you move even a fraction of an inch, the robot can tell and adjusts accordingly. This helps ensure your surgeon's plan is executed as intended."

Throughout the surgery, the robot provides surgeons with data and this information, along with your surgeon's skill, helps them know how to position the implant.

"Following surgery, you may return home the same day or remain in the hospital for one to three days, depending on the recovery plan your surgeon decides is best for you," Capps said.

"Every patient that comes through our doors is treated with personalized care," said SSRH chief administrative officer Chris Blair. "And at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, we have a team approach that brings highly skilled team members together to help our patients excel during the recovery process. We're so excited to be able to bring the latest technology to our community and to the orthopedic surgeons on our medical staff."

To learn more about robotic assisted surgery at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, visit https://bit.ly/SSRH-Robotics to learn more.