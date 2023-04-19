Take me out to the ballgame

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader A Giants pitcher prepares to throw the ball against the Diamondbacks in the 12U Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County Youth Baseball League on Saturday at James Butts Baseball Park in Siloam Springs. Saturday was the official "opening day" celebration for the league.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader A Giants pitcher prepares to throw the ball against the Diamondbacks in the 12U Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County Youth Baseball League on Saturday at James Butts Baseball Park in Siloam Springs. Saturday was the official "opening day" celebration for the league.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader A Giants pitcher prepares to throw the ball against the Diamondbacks in the 12U Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County Youth Baseball League on Saturday at James Butts Baseball Park in Siloam Springs. Saturday was the official "opening day" celebration for the league.