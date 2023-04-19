Tired Iron of the Ozarks holds spring show

GENTRY -- The annual spring show of the Tired Iron of the Ozarks was held last weekend at the club's showgrounds on Taylor Orchard Road in rural Gentry.

The show featured a parade of power at noon, a variety of antique tractors and engines, a working blacksmith shop, a sawmill and tables of tools and items for sale.

While the blacksmith shop was operating on Friday, the Blacksmiths of Arkansas organization provided demonstrations of the art for visitors on Saturday.

Old engine enthusiasts, blacksmiths and restorers of antique tractors had ample opportunity to get together and share updates and information on their projects.

Steve Low of Gentry demonstrated working with iron in the blacksmith shop on Friday at the Tired Iron of the Ozarks show in Gentry.



