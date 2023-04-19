Trustees sworn in at West Siloam Springs meeting

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Town Clerk Laura Poteet swore in Trustees Rhonda Wise and Marty Thompson for new four-year terms during the town meeting Monday.

Wise and Thompson took the oath and then the board voted to appoint Wise as mayor and Trustee Linda Dixon as vice mayor in a vote of 4-0 with Trustee Andrew Conklin no longer on the board because he had not registered for the election in time.

The board then approved a motion to table the appointment of a replacement for Conklin until the next meeting in May.

During the town meeting, trustees also approved to have Wise and Dixon serve as prosecution liaisons to Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce Harp and Police Chief Larry Barnett in the prosecution of Raymond Chad Bibler.

According to Harp, Bibler received a citation last fall for assault and battery at Love's Travel Stop in West Siloam Springs. Bibler went to trial on April 6, and was sentenced to 10 days in jail plus a fine of $280, Harp said.

Bibler has appealed the verdict, which means he posted bond and will not face jail time until the appeal is resolved, Harp said.

However, Bibler has posted several videos on Facebook Live asking people to come to the town hall and the mayor's house and hurt town personnel, Harp said.

One charge that could be pursued against Bibler would be a contempt of court charge because the judge ordered no videotaping of the proceedings and Bibler admitted in one of his videos that he taped the proceedings.

Since the court of West Siloam Springs is not a court of record it won't be readily available to prosecutors in other jurisdictions that will come across Bibler and may want to enhance charges against him, Harp said.

Harp said fighting the appeal will cost the town money and it would only be to retry the initial offense, the previous year. Any other charges would be a separate matter, Harp said.

"I think the ultimate goal is to keep our town safe and our citizens safe and the people that serve this town safe ... from threats and attacks," Harp said.

Another matter to consider is Bibler recently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor that was in his conditions that were rolled in with the terms of conditions of his probation for a 2009 guilty plea for felony assault and battery, Harp said.

Harp said he proposed to the assistant district attorney that if he was able to get Bibler to accept the conviction from April 6 and dismiss the appeal that would be a conviction for assault an battery.

He also said that he would advise the town to take that course of action if the district attorney's office will promise that they'll revoke the terms and conditions of his probation and would require him to serve time in prison.

Harp has already spoken to Bibler's attorney and he said Bibler will pay the fine and take the conviction.

"Well, he thinks that's not a big deal," Harp said of Bibler. "But if we can take that finalization of that judgment to be used as a predicate for accelerating a suspended sentence, I think that's going to serve our goals and our intents better than putting a lot of time and effort into a jury trial."

Harp said he would rather focus resources on new prosecutions and charges, and assisting new other prosecuting agencies with this moving forward.

There are videos that were relevant to the recent conviction that looped in altogether could add to the strength of new prosecution for the threats and inciting violence and riots as well as libelous statements, Harp said.

Wise also took the time during her mayor's report to thank the West Siloam Springs Police Department for all that they do and urged citizens to support them as well as all town personnel for the work they do.

The board of trustees also voted on and heard the following town and municipal authority items:

Approving the minutes for the March 20 meetings of the town and municipal authority.

Listening to reports from town/municipal authority officials: Kris Kirk, CPA; Barnett; Wise; and Director of Public Works Waylon Chandler.

Approving purchase orders for the month of March for town expenses: General PO#'s 314-361 in the amount of $108,519; EMS PO#'s 10-11 in the amount of $23,117 and Tribal PO# 7 in the amount of $630.

Tabling the matter related to enforcing the hours of the convenience center and rules and littering ordinances.

Approving the donation of three MP5 40 caliber fully automatic rifles to the District 27 Drug Task Force.

Approving purchase orders for March for municipal authority expenses: Water PO#'s $76,731; Street PO#'s 94-103 in the amount of $96,549.

Tabling a report on vendor option and prices for trash and recycling services.

Taking no action on matters relating to terminating the lease with the Delaware County Solid Waste Trust Authority.

Tabling a discussion relating to contracting with a new vendor to perform garbage collecting services.

Approving a decision to proceed with the pursuit of a 2023 Drought Resiliency Project Grant.

Tabling a discussion related to a $1,200,000 water expansion to New Life Ranch until jurisdiction has been established.