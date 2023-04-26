Arrests and citations

April 17

Trey Tristen Whitmire, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jacques Cortez Mortez Wright, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Rocky Lekjab, 33, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Timmothy Lee Jenks, 63, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Brittney Derae Self-Rowan, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 18

Landin Leon-Scott Bentz, 18, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree; disorderly conduct; terroristic threatening; failure to appear.

Gregory Christopher Mollica, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodney Dale Fletcher, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear; obstructing governmental operations.

Solymar Palacio, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Matthew Allen Dilbeck, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Maria Benita Lobaton, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 19

Bobbie Jo Knight, 48, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Shane Lee Bentz, 38, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree; terroristic threatening; disorderly conduct.

Johnathon Duane Kincheloe, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jeremy Dean Roberts, 50, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chris Junior Fortner, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mason Dean Gregory, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Charissa F Leonard, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dalesha Jean Welch, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.

April 20

Harold Jermaine Keller, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Pamala Antoinette Padilla, 61, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erik Wade Brown, 42, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; signals for turning, stopping, decreasing speed required.

David Paul Jackson, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Clint Trever Hogan, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jose Ruben Serna, 51, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

Tommy Lee Joe Bourne, 19, arrested in connection with warrant BCSO improper use of evidences of registration; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

April 21

Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Rebekah Michelle Gay, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Meggin Letha Landsberry, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Derick Jackson Davis, 53, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Garrett Christopher Davis,27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; failure to appear.

James Darren Tate, 55, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; obstructing a highway or other public passage.

Stephen Michael Johnston, 35, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; driving with one or no headlights.

April 22

Carter Dean Holt, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 23

Jorge Luis Elvira-Acosta, 35, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; insurance required -- minimum coverage; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Scotty Joe Hammer, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.