Baseball swept at Van Buren, splits with Russellville

The Siloam Springs baseball team dropped both games in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader Monday afternoon at Van Buren.

Siloam Springs was defeated 10-0 in Game 1 and then dropped a 6-1 loss in the night cap, which was moved up one day from Tuesday because of the threat of inclement weather.

In Game 1, the Pointers scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning and added two in the third and one each in the fifth and sixth to complete the run-rule victory.

Van Buren (12-8, 7-5) had 12 hits, led by three hits from Clark Seeger, who had a run and RBI.

Dylan Dudley had two hits and scored three runs, while Ethan Bowen had two hits, scored two runs and had an RBI. Dwayne Adams added two hits and scored one run.

Nolan Wills and Landon Fain each had two hits for Siloam Springs (3-17-1, 1-11), while Nick Driscoll had one hit.

Presley Nichols struck out 12 batters in six shutout innings to get the win for Van Buren. Spencer Stephenson took the loss for Siloam Springs, while Ryder Winfrey also worked on the mound.

The Pointers scored single runs in each of the first three innings of Game 2 and then added a three-spot in the fifth.

Siloam Springs scored its only run in the seventh.

Weston Wilcox had two hits and scored two runs with an RBI for Van Buren, while Nichols had two hits and scored a run. Malachi Henry had a hit and drove in two runs.

Wilcox pitched six shutout innings with nine strikeouts, while Uriah Henson and Dalen Philpot each pitched in the final inning.

Jackson Still, Driscoll and Andrew Elkins all had one hit for Siloam Springs, while Elkins had an RBI and Alec Pearson scored a run.

Elkins pitched 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, four walks three earned runs, while Bode Butler worked scoreless 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Russellville 12-2, Siloam Springs 11-3

After dropping a heartbreaking 12-11 loss in Game 1 of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, April 18, the Panthers rebounded to win Game 2 3-2 at Russellville.

The Cyclones led 8-1 in the top of the seventh inning of Game 1 before Siloam Springs rallied for seven runs to tie the game and sending it into extra innings.

The big blow in the rally came from a two-out grand slam from Andrew Pilcher to tie it 8-8. Earlier in the inning, Nick Driscoll opened the frame with a double before the Cyclones recorded two outs.

Blake Beckett doubled to score Driscoll to make it 8-2 and Josiah Thompson singled to score Beckett and make it 8-3. Another single from Landon Fain made it 8-4. Jackson Still walked to load the bases for Pilcher.

Siloam Springs took a 9-8 lead in the eighth inning, but Russellville tied it to send it to the ninth.

Nolan Wills had a two-run triple to score two runs in the ninth to go up 11-9. Siloam Springs got the first two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but the Cyclones took advantage of walks, hit batters and two errors to rally for the win.

In Game 2, the Cyclones led 1-0 in the third, but Siloam Springs scored three runs in the fifth. Landon Fain, Jackson Still and Andrew Pilcher had three straight RBIs. Pilcher worked 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and no earned runs, while Andrew Elkins pitched the final 1 1/3 with one strikeout and got the save.

The win was Siloam Springs' first conference win of the season and its first victory overall since beating Pea Ridge on March 7, snapping a nine-game losing streak.

Sylvan Hills 12, Siloam Springs 3

The Bears banged out 13 hits and scored in every inning but one in a nonconference victory at James Butts Baseball Complex on Saturday, April 22.

Sylvan Hills led 2-1 after the first inning and scored a run in the third, four in the fourth, two in both the fifth and sixth and one in the seventh.

Siloam Springs had single runs in the first, sixth and seventh.

Alex Davis went 3 for 5 with three runs and a RBI, while Brody Sanders was 2 for 3 with two runs. Joe Shirley had six strikeouts in three innings for the Bears (11-11).

Dane Marlatt, Ryder Winfrey, Jackson Still and Andrew Elkins all had base hits for Siloam Springs.

Up next

The Panthers are scheduled to play at Fayetteville on Friday before wrapping up 5A-West Conference play with a doubleheader Tuesday, May 2, at home against Harrison.