City revisits fireworks ordinance





City directors revisited the fireworks ordinance during the city board meeting Tuesday, April 18.

Ordinance 23-08, which would amend the original fireworks ordinance, Ordinance 19-26, was placed on its first reading by a vote of 5-0 with Directors David Allen and Mindy Hunt absent.

Background

On Dec. 3, 2019, Ordinance 19-26 was signed into law allowing for fireworks to be shot off in city limits from noon to 10 p.m. between July 1 through July 3 and from noon to 12 a.m. on July 4, according to a copy of Ordinance 19-26.

Fireworks are also allowed from noon Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. January 1, the ordinance states. Since the passing of Ordinance 19-26 some of the directors have complained about the noise of the fireworks and how it affected their pets in different parts of the city.

Proposed revisions and comments

Fire Chief Jeremey Criner presented Ordinance 23-08, which proposes amendments to Ordinance 19-26. Amendments include eliminating July 1 as a day to shoot off fireworks and rolling back the times from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 2-4, Criner said.

"So, we felt like that was a good compromise there," Criner said.

Director Lesa Rissler was the first director to ask questions. She asked if fireworks dealers sold fireworks that are not allowed to be shot off within city limits.

Criner said the easy answer is no. He used the example of bottle rockets and items on a stick, which are not allowed to be shot off within city limits.

"When a vendor comes in and wants to set up a fireworks stand to sell during the days that are allowed, we go out and have to inspect each one of those firework stands after they have them all set up, make sure they meet all of those," Criner said. "We also check the content of what they're selling and ensure that they don't."

Criner also said some vendors set up outside of the city limits, which means they don't fall under the city code. Criner said some fireworks not allowed within city limits do end up inside the city.

Director Betsy Blair asked Criner if he had any personal input as fire chief. Criner said he was comfortable with both the current ordinance in effect and the current revision.

"I think both of those mitigate the risk associated with fireworks and allow some freedom to have folks some guidelines to use them," Criner said. "We'll never completely mitigate the risk associated with fireworks, but at least this provides a framework where they can use them within the regulations."

When it came time for the public to comment, Ben Bergstrom asked if the city was better by allowing people to shoot off fireworks than when they couldn't. Bergstrom's answer was no.

Bergstrom said he was a parent of a young child as well as a dog owner and understands how fireworks will cause fear in his child and dog.

"I just think that this is a maybe a good change," Bergstrom said. "But it doesn't seem like quite enough."

When it came time for the board to add additional comments, Director Carol Smiley said she has a pet that doesn't appreciate fireworks but also understands that some citizens do like to shoot off fireworks.

"I think this is a compromise for both sides," Smiley said. "And I would be in favor of this."

Rissler said when the board first started talking about this she reached out to the citizens and most of them said they didn't want fireworks at all but would rather the board compromise.

"Some people have to work the next day," Rissler said. "The fourth doesn't always fall on a weekend. And so we need to be considerate of the people that still have to get up the next day and go to work."

The directors then voted to place the ordinance on its first reading.

Public Comment

Several citizens commented on the termination of former city administrator Phillip Patterson and the recall petitions for Allen and Rissler.

Arthur Hulbert said he is not in favor of the recall petitions. Hulbert also said he is supportive of the city board and is thankful for each of their sacrifice, time, energy, money and resources and services.

Bergstrom commented next on Patterson's termination. He started off by saying he has a sincere appreciation for the work of the board.

Then he said it has been two months since Patterson's termination and no clear answer has been given as well as no constructive vision for the future has been cast.

"The response 'we can't tell you why' isn't good enough," Bergstrom said. "I'm here tonight still talking about this because this board is still accountable to its citizens and for that decision."

Meghan Feyerabend spoke next. She spoke of Blair's comments about facing astronomical fines and even prison time if she or any director shared the reasons why the city administrator was terminated.

Feyerabend then said Hunt presented different information, which she received from the Arkansas Municipal League's legal counsel, that states there are no such legal repercussions and that, while it is best to keep personnel matters confidential, it is ultimately up to the board's discretion.

Kelsey Howard was the last person to speak. She cited letters to the editor of the Herald-Leader from Patterson and a local physician.

Patterson thanked the city in his letter and said he believed the city was just looking for different leadership. The doctor said while Patterson said he was fired without cause, he was not fired without reason.

Howard said if the directors cannot discuss personnel matters, then would they share their vision for the city. Howard said she would love to hear it in their director's reports at this meeting or a future meeting (the directors did not share any plans they had for the city during their director's reports for this meeting).

City directors also approved and heard the following items:

Consent agenda

Regular meeting minutes for the April 4 meeting.

Resolution 22-23 regarding the final plat development permit for 3901 E. Kenwood Street.

Contracts and approvals

Contract with Dixie Painting and Sandblasting for the north water tower painting in the amount of $482,740.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-07 concerning the annexation of 18.47 acres for 2270 Dawn Hill Road on its third reading, then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-09 regarding the vacation of utility easements for 3299 Highway 412 East on its first reading.

Resolutions

Approving Resolution 23-23 concerning a significant development permit for 3299 Highway 412 East.

Staff Reports

First quarter nonprofit reports for the Siloam Springs History Museum, Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

January and February financials.

Administrator's report.



